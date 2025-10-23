The Judgment Day to add a current champion that will reunite popular tag team after 2 years? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day could be facing a significant challenge, especially now that Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh have lost the World Tag Team Championship to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Following the setback, the heel faction might look to expand by recruiting a current champion, leading to the reunion of a popular tag team after two years.
The Bella twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella) are the tag team in question. The twins decided not to renew their contracts with WWE after they expired in 2023 to start a fresh chapter in their lives. However, Nikki returned to the company earlier this year for another run, and Brie might soon follow in her footsteps.
On this week's episode of the red brand, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeated Roxanne Perez in a non-title match. La Primera was attacked by Perez and Raquel Rodriguez afterward. This led to the return of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, who ran out to make the save. While fans loved to see the duo fight the heels together, their alliance might not last long.
On the flagship show, the 41-year-old proposed to be Stephanie Vaquer's partner in her feud against the heel faction. The reigning Women's World Champion accepted the veteran's offer and embraced her. However, in a shocking twist, Vaquer might turn heel by betraying Nikki Bella and joining The Judgment Day.
La Primera's addition to the group could make her a more formidable champion and a dominant force on the red brand. The Judgment Day is among the top factions in the company, and its members could help Vaquer remain champion for a long time. Vaquer's addition to the stable might be a huge setback for Nikki, and the legend could be outnumbered in the potential rivalry.
Interestingly, the betrayal angle might finally lead to Brie Bella's return to the Stamford-based promotion. She could reunite with her sister to re-form The Bella Twins for the first time in two years. The twins briefly worked together during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. However, their alliance officially ended when they left WWE in March 2023.
Nikki and Brie could team up to kick off an intriguing feud with The Judgment Day. A rivalry against the villainous stable could be the perfect reason to reunite The Bella Twins. Brie has teased returning to the company on many occasions, and she might finally agree to make a comeback to help her sister.
As of now, this angle is speculative, and only time will tell whether the twins will work together on WWE TV again.
The Judgment Day could request a rematch next week on RAW
The Judgment Day might request a rematch on next week's episode of RAW after Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh lost the World Tag Team Championship to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee this week.
Dominik Mysterio inadvertently arranged for Bálor and McDonagh to defend their title without informing them. It appears they weren't prepared for the championship defense, resulting in their loss. Given this situation, the former World Tag Team Champions might seek a rematch for the title on the upcoming episode of the red show.
A potential rematch could allow the group to continue their feud with Styles and Lee. Moreover, it could enable the babyface duo to make their first successful defense of the gold. However, this is also speculation.
