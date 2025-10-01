The Judgment Day to add a new female member? Exploring the possibility

There has been growing tension within The Judgment Day over the past few weeks on RAW, as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh appear to be at odds with Dominik Mysterio. However, it now seems that the vicious faction may soon welcome a new female member.Bayley is the superstar in question. She was away from the ring for just over a month before finally returning on the post-Wrestlepalooza edition of RAW, where she came to the aid of Lyra Valkyria, who was being attacked by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. However, the former Hugger has also been showing heel-like traits in recent times and has been both friendly and aggressive with Valkyria.This week, The Role Model faced off against Rodriguez and was defeated, marking her first loss since her return. However, things didn't stop there, as she was double-teamed by both members of The Judgment Day post-match. Lyra then reluctantly ran out to make the save, but she was also taken down by the heavy hitters before Bayley finally neutralized the heel duo.The 36-year-old, looking furious, glared at Lyra Valkyria before cackling and helping her to her feet. Meanwhile, Valkyria looked confused. That said, Bayley might eventually embrace her dark side, turn heel and attack Lyra, and join The Judgment Day.If this happens, it could make The Role Model appear more threatening and help her regain her momentum as a formidable superstar on the women's roster after her recent setbacks on RAW. Moreover, with The Judgment Day beside her, she might have a better chance of capturing the Women's World Championship in the future.However, this angle is speculative, and we will have to wait and see in what direction the Creative takes her. Triple H to strip The Judgment Day of their titles for violating a major WWE rule?Finn Balor and JD McDonagh appear to have violated a major WWE rule and may face being stripped of their World Tag Team Championship by Triple H, as both members of The Judgment Day have not defended their titles for a while now.One of the key rules in the Stamford-based promotion is that every championship must be defended within 30 days. If this is not done, the title holders risk having their gold stripped and vacated, opening the door for others to win it. Unfortunately, Balor and McDonagh have broken this rule by failing to defend their titles for an extended period.However, while this rule hasn't been consistently enforced in recent years, it will be interesting to see if The Game will trigger it and strip them of the titles.