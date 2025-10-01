  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bayley
  • The Judgment Day to add a new female member? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day to add a new female member? Exploring the possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 01, 2025 15:28 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez during Monday Night RAW [Image source: Getty]

There has been growing tension within The Judgment Day over the past few weeks on RAW, as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh appear to be at odds with Dominik Mysterio. However, it now seems that the vicious faction may soon welcome a new female member.

Ad

Bayley is the superstar in question. She was away from the ring for just over a month before finally returning on the post-Wrestlepalooza edition of RAW, where she came to the aid of Lyra Valkyria, who was being attacked by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. However, the former Hugger has also been showing heel-like traits in recent times and has been both friendly and aggressive with Valkyria.

This week, The Role Model faced off against Rodriguez and was defeated, marking her first loss since her return. However, things didn't stop there, as she was double-teamed by both members of The Judgment Day post-match. Lyra then reluctantly ran out to make the save, but she was also taken down by the heavy hitters before Bayley finally neutralized the heel duo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 36-year-old, looking furious, glared at Lyra Valkyria before cackling and helping her to her feet. Meanwhile, Valkyria looked confused. That said, Bayley might eventually embrace her dark side, turn heel and attack Lyra, and join The Judgment Day.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

If this happens, it could make The Role Model appear more threatening and help her regain her momentum as a formidable superstar on the women's roster after her recent setbacks on RAW. Moreover, with The Judgment Day beside her, she might have a better chance of capturing the Women's World Championship in the future.

However, this angle is speculative, and we will have to wait and see in what direction the Creative takes her.

Ad

Triple H to strip The Judgment Day of their titles for violating a major WWE rule?

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh appear to have violated a major WWE rule and may face being stripped of their World Tag Team Championship by Triple H, as both members of The Judgment Day have not defended their titles for a while now.

Ad

One of the key rules in the Stamford-based promotion is that every championship must be defended within 30 days. If this is not done, the title holders risk having their gold stripped and vacated, opening the door for others to win it. Unfortunately, Balor and McDonagh have broken this rule by failing to defend their titles for an extended period.

However, while this rule hasn't been consistently enforced in recent years, it will be interesting to see if The Game will trigger it and strip them of the titles.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Steffi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications