The Judgment Day to be banned from WWE Backlash 2025 because of one important reason? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified May 06, 2025 12:39 GMT
The Judgment Day (Image credits: wwe.com)

Backlash 2025 promises a thrilling match card, with many titles up for grabs. The latest edition of RAW saw WWE add another championship bout to the show. Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his gold against Penta in St. Louis. In a shocking twist, The Judgment Day might be banned from the event for an important reason.

“Dirty” Dom and Penta locked horns for the title on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. El Zero Miedo lost the contest after The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh made his return and helped Dominik retain his championship. The heel faction is notorious for creating havoc and using underhanded tactics to win matches.

Dominik Mysterio will likely be backed by his stablemates at Backlash. Since he could be outnumbered, Penta might not stand a chance against the 28-year-old superstar. Hence, to ensure a clean finish to the title contest, RAW general manager Adam Pearce could ban Dominik's Judgment Day teammates from Backlash 2025.

Penta deserves a fair shot at the Intercontinental Title after delivering many stellar performances since his debut. Therefore, Adam Pearce may decide to ban The Judgment Day. However, Dominik may recruit a new member to the faction and ensure they show up to help him at Backlash in the absence of his stablemates.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

A 23-year-old female WWE Superstar could join The Judgment Day

A potential new member of The Judgment Day might show up at Backlash 2025 to help Dominik Mysterio beat Penta. The latest episode of Monday Night RAW teased the addition of a 23-year-old to the heel faction.

Eagle-eyed fans caught Finn Balor speaking to Roxanne Perez backstage right before the main event began. The 23-year-old former NXT Women’s Champion recently started her full-time main roster run.

Since the picture of Balor and Perez went viral on the internet, experts and pundits have been speculating about the upstart's addition to the RAW stable. Liv Morgan is currently away from WWE. Therefore, the group might need a new female member to fill the void created by Morgan's absence.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and Perez remains focused on her rivalry with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. It will be interesting to see how Dominik vs. Penta plays out at WWE Backlash 2025.

