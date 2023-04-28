The Judgment Day could become an unstoppable force after the arrival of 33-year-old WWE star

Last year, Edge created The Judgment Day to uplift several WWE Superstars who were not utilized to their fullest on the red brand. Unfortunately, he was kicked out of the stable after Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest chose Finn Balor over the Rated-R Superstar.

The group has terrorized the locker room of the Red brand for months and targeted The Mysterios for weeks. In the end, Dominik Mysterio gave in and finally turned heel by joining the group and taking out his dad and The Rated-R Superstar at Clash at the Castle PLE last year.

In 2023, every member of the stable made a name for themselves in WWE in different ways. However, the group is often outnumbered by other stables that are growing in size on both brands such as The Bloodline and Latino World Order.

With Rhea Ripley shifting her focus towards the women's division on the blue brand as the champion, it would be best for the heinous stable to bring in a familiar face in the form of NXT's JD McDonagh to the group once he makes his main roster debut in the near future.

Why is JD McDonagh the right choice to join The Judgment Day?

In 2017, JD McDonagh made his first appearance for WWE and took part in the tournament to be crowned the inaugural United Kingdom Champion. He later signed with the company and worked with the developmental brand.

After years of working for the United Kingdom's developmental brand, McDonagh made his way to NXT. He is currently working with the rebooted developmental brand in the United States.

McDongh is trained by none other than Finn Balor, who is in The Judgment Day. Similar to his mentor and his heinous stable on WWE RAW, the former Cruiserweight Champion can play mind games in a twisted and sadistic manner.

Besides this, the 33-year-old star could help the group solve their problems in terms of numbers. McDonagh and Balor go way back, and this could be how the rising star gets his big break on the main roster.

Apart from this, the stable needs to grow and can become irrelevant without making some major changes in the near future. The upcoming Draft is the perfect way to get McDonagh on the main roster and on The Judgment Day.

