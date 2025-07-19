The Judgment Day to be called out by two former World Champions on WWE SmackDown tonight? Possibility explored

The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, with Perez having replaced Liv Morgan as the champion via the Freebird Rule following Morgan's dislocated shoulder injury last month on RAW.

Ad

Perez solidified her status as champion after she and Rodriguez retained the titles against Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Evolution on July 13.

However, one of the interesting angles on SmackDown leading up to Evolution had been the pairing of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The two veterans form an unlikely yet entertaining duo, and with the history they have, they also share great camaraderie in the ring.

Ad

Trending

Coupled with Charlotte Flair's recent Players' Tribune article, the pairing has turned her into a raging fan favorite for the first time ever, with surprising chants of "We Want Charlotte" heard at Evolution during the Fatal Four-Way tag title match.

Ad

This development comes after fans' vehement rejection of The Queen as a babyface upon her return at the Royal Rumble, with the WWE Universe swiftly turning on her following her win and forcing a heel turn. Nevertheless, it seems as though the promotion may have accidentally struck gold with Bliss and Flair as a team, and it might be time for them to win some gold in reciprocity.

On tonight's SmackDown, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair may lay down the challenge to The Judgment Day for SummerSlam. As two legends of the game, and former World Champions, The Queen and Lil Miss Bliss could not just legitimise the titles with their name and brand value alone, but their pairing would genuinely be intriguing to watch unfold. And, WWE needs a marquee Women's Tag Team Title match for the two-night show to ensure that the division does not slip into complete oblivion.

Ad

While there is a possibility of the above angle playing out, for now, it is mere speculation, with the company not having announced anything in this regard yet.

Why Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair shouldn't go for any singles titles in WWE right now

Ad

One may argue that the two should be involved in the WWE Women's Championship or United States Championship picture to help with the fledgling SmackDown women's division. After all, Alexa Bliss hasn't won an active singles title in seven years.

However, there is a similar case to be made for how the two could rescue the women's tag team division. The Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross duo injected life into the division shortly after its inception, which was another case of a quirky duo working together, willed on by and to the delight of the WWE Universe.

Ad

Funnily enough, seven years later, Bliss seems to have switched places with Cross, while Cross is now allied with The Wyatt Sicks, much like Bliss was with Bray Wyatt 2020 onwards. Even Flair, a 14-time former World Champion, should ideally be kept away from that scene for a while, especially since she is now being cheered heavily by fans.

As for the Women's US Title, it could be a great quest for either woman, but down the line. For now, going after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and possibly winning it seems to be the best direction for Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE