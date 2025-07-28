  • home icon
  The Judgment Day to cause 30-year-old WWE star to turn heel on tonight's Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day to cause 30-year-old WWE star to turn heel on tonight's Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

By Ken
Published Jul 28, 2025 21:37 GMT
The Judgment Day could cause a 30-year old to turn heel on WWE RAW [Credit: WWE.com]
The Judgment Day could cause a 30-year old to turn heel on WWE RAW [Credit: WWE.com]

WWE Monday Night RAW tonight will be a big show. Not only is the red brand's next installment featuring the final build to SummerSlam this weekend, but RAW will also be hosting a championship match.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will battle the Latino World Order's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro for the WWE World Tag Team Titles. In what could be absolutely heartbreaking, this bout could lead to Dragon Lee turning heel on the LWO.

The Latino World Order has been a faction in the company for a few years now, with various members coming and going. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were part of the group from the very start. Unfortunately, that might be why the 30-year-old Dragon Lee betrays them.

Cruz and Wilde are yet to win gold on WWE's main roster. Rey Mysterio is a former champion. Zelina Vega is one, too. Even Dragon Lee held the Speed Championship. Yet Wilde and Del Toro are yet to win gold, and if they lose to The Judgment Day tonight, it may set Dragon Lee off.

The Judgment Day has been dominant, and yet Lee risked his health last week to help Cruz and Joaquin earn a title opportunity. Making enemies out of The Judgment Day and other tag teams only for Wilde and Del Toro to fail may be enough to cause the 30-year-old star to turn heel.

A heel Dragon Lee could feud with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

If Dragon Lee believes the Latino World Order is essentially a bunch of losers and that he's wasting his time with the WWE stable, a separation makes sense. A heel turn would be heartbreaking, but there's at least some logic in the idea.

Unfortunately, it could also lead Lee into hot water with a legend. As noted, Rey Mysterio is part of the Latino World Order. More than that, he is the leader of the LWO.

The Hall of Famer has been absent for the most part, however, due to an injury suffered right before WrestleMania back in April. When he returns to the ring, which might be soon, Rey could end up feuding with Dragon Lee over the betrayal.

The legend would likely be hurt by Dragon potentially ruining the Latino World Order. Worse than that, Lee attacked friends of the legend. Rey wouldn't take this sitting down, and it could lead to a series of brilliant matches between student and teacher. The Judgment Day winning could set up both a heel turn and a legendary feud.

Ken

Ken

Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.

He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.

He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.

Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession.

