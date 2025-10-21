The Judgment Day to cause a shocking heel turn and add a new member? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day is one of the top heel factions on RAW. However, the stable seems to be facing some difficulties, as Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh lost the World Tag Team Championship to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee on the latest episode of RAW. Despite this setback, the vicious group could cause a shocking heel turn and add a new member.
During the show, Stephanie Vaquer squared off against Roxanne Perez in a non-title match and emerged victorious. After the bout, she was double-teamed by Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. This led to the return of Nikki Bella, who ran out to make the save.
Later, during a backstage segment, the Hall of Famer offered to be Vaquer's partner on the red brand, since it appears that the Women's World Champion just made two new enemies. La Primera then accepted Nikki's offer and embraced her afterward.
However, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez might propose helping Nikki Bella capture the Women's World Championship if she agrees to turn against Stephanie Vaquer and join The Judgment Day. Nikki returned to the company earlier this year for her second run, and since she was one of the top stars during her first run, Bella could be looking to reach the same height. In a shocking twist, the veteran might accept the offer, embracing a more sinister side by attacking Vaquer and joining the heel stable.
If this happens, it could lead to a captivating feud between the former Divas Champion and La Primera, setting the stage for a blockbuster match for the Women's World Championship.
However, this scenario is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing in this regard has been confirmed.
The Judgment Day might finally kick Dominik Mysterio out of the group
The Judgment Day might finally kick Dominik Mysterio out of the group after losing the World Tag Team Championship to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee on this week's episode of RAW.
Last week, 'Dirty' Dom unintentionally arranged for Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh to defend their title outside their knowledge. Having not been prepared for it, The Judgment Day members lost the gold this week to Styles and Lee.
Given that there have been growing tensions and struggles between the villainous stable over the past week, Balor and McDonagh might finally kick Dominik out of the group, especially after losing their title on the red brand.
However, this angle is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed. It will be interesting to see what happens within The Judgment Day going forward.
