The Judgment Day to confirm shocking new romantic alliance on RAW? Exploring the chances

WWE Monday Night RAW continued the intriguing exploits of The Judgment Day. While Liv Morgan is away, the rest of the group continues to try to takeover and dominate Monday Night RAW.

Most of the group seems focused on that goal, however. Carlito appears to be more focused on flirting with Raquel Rodriguez. He was seen asking her out in the background of a segment. While Raquel appeared uninterested, WWE could shock everybody and reveal that the two are now a couple.

This wasn't the first time The Judgment Day star has been spotted flirting with Raquel. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion routinely ignores his requests or dismisses them, however. Still, she didn't outright decline his invitation this time.

Come Monday Night RAW, it could be revealed that Raquel Rodriguez and Carlito did talk and even go out over the past week. From there, they could be spotted holding hands and perhaps even declaring themselves a new power couple.

This new bond might confuse Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and even Dominik Mysterio, but it would greatly make The Judgment Day more united. With all of the bickering and infighting as of late, two stars getting closer can only be a positive, no matter how shocking it may be.

This would mean The Judgment Day would have two romantic relationships at once

If Raquel Rodriguez and Carlito do introduce their new romantic relationship on Monday Night RAW, it would actually make for the second couple currently in The Judgment Day. This would be the third to have ever been part of the group.

The first couple to be in The Judgment Day was Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. While Rhea manipulated Dirty Dom into joining the group, their relationship developed into something real over time.

That is, until things went south. Dominik eventually cheated on The Eradicator and began dating Liv Morgan, which led to Rhea being kicked out of the faction. Morgan then joined, and not too long after, Raquel followed.

Two couples in one stable may seem like a lot, but it could be quite interesting, as this isn't common in pro wrestling. Of course, this is all dependent on the status of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in the faction.

There is a belief among many that Finn Balor might try to kick Dirty Dom out of the group. If he does, the duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Carlito might be the only couple left in his stable. For now, however, that isn't the case.

