The Judgment Day to disband as Dominik Mysterio forms a new faction with 3 WWE stars? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is trying to become a dual champion. &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom is the current Intercontinental Champion and is eyeing the AAA Mega Championship held by El Hijo del Vikingo. Interestingly, he is getting support from a very unexpected part of the RAW roster for this agenda. Amid his title pursuit, there is a chance that Dominik Mysterio could disband The Judgment Day and form a new faction with Tyler Bate, Ludwig Kaiser, and Pete Dunne. Mysterio has been teaming up with El Grande Americano a lot lately. He has also employed the luchador’s trick of inserting a steel plate in his mask and using it to headbutt his opponents. The tactic earned Mysterio and Americano a win against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee two weeks ago on WWE RAW. Interestingly, while Ludwig Kaiser is the primary man behind the mask of El Grande right now, he also has two doppelgangers. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunn also seem to be working under Chad Gable and have chosen to wear the mask. Since The Latino Cheat is getting the help of these luchadors for his dual championship pursuit, he could disband The Judgment Day to form a new faction with them.Last week on RAW, &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom even stood over El Hijo del Vikingo while holding the Intercontinental Title and the AAA Mega Championship. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.Dominik Mysterio is seemingly the mastermind behind El Grande AmericanoChad Gable had constantly been hitting a brick wall with luchadors in WWE. Despite clashing with Rey Mysterio’s Latino World Order several times, Gable’s American Made always seemed to fall short. In January 2025, the Olympian sought the help of Dominik Mysterio to get an edge against luchadors.&quot;Dirty&quot; Dom gave Chad Gable the contact of a secret lucha libre master who taught him the secrets of the wrestling style. Shortly after, El Grande Americano made his first appearance on March 10, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. Unknown at the time, he attacked Rey Mysterio, costing him and Dragon Lee a match against The New Day.While accusations have always befallen Chad Gable, he has denied that he is El Grande Americano. Interestingly, the American Made associate has helped Dominik Mysterio several times after his arrival on WWE RAW. Moreover, the masked star actively teams up with The Latino Cheat now. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for this unusual collaboration.