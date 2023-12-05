The Judgment Day to help 33-year-old superstar become a champion? Analyzing the chances

The Judgment Day is dripping in gold. In a few weeks or months, every group member could have gold wrapped around their waist. With Damian Priest accepting JD McDonagh into the group, the latter is the only member without a championship.

The villainous faction holds several titles on WWE RAW. However, for JD to win his own championship, he must stop the unstoppable Gunther.

Gunther is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. From rising superstars to future Hall of Famers, The Ring General has chopped down everyone in his path.

In an equal one vs. one, Gunther seems nearly impossible to defeat. This is when JD's friends would be of use to him. Since their inception, The Judgment Day has worked together as a group and always interfered in matches to help their mates win. They could do the same for their new friend.

Gunther's reign is historic, and the most likely stage for him to lose the Intercontinental Championship is Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. This could be a big moment and life-changing event in the career of JD McDonagh.

JD McDonagh has a particular goal as a member of The Judgment Day

JD McDonagh had to go through a lot to impress every member of The Judgment Day. He took beating after beating to save the group from multiple situations. It was a huge struggle to impress the faction, but he finally did as he was accepted into the stable.

After making it in, the Irish superstar is looking to the future and has decided on his goals. In an interview with Irish Wrestling Entertainment, McDonagh claimed that everyone in The Judgment Day should have gold wrapped around their waist.

"Oh believe me, that hasn't been lost on me and they all have mentioned it and that's the next, I think, milestone for JD with Judgment Day. I want to make sure everyone in the group are dripped out with gold." [From 3:26 to 3:42]

If Judgment Day wants all the gold, they must go through Imperium and Gunther. It will be interesting to see how they plan to achieve the near-impossible.