The Judgment Day to implode at WWE Payback 2023? 5 possible matches they can have at the event

We're just over a week away from WWE's Payback Premium Live Event as the drama within The Judgment Day continues to intensify.

So far, the only member of the group who's scheduled for a bout is Rhea Ripley, as she's set to put her Women's World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez. With that said, there's a great chance RAW's most threatening faction will make their presence felt more than once at the event.

Read on for a few possibilities.

#5 Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

With both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn cleared to compete, you'd have to imagine that they'll be defending their titles at Payback. The Judgment Day has been a thorn in the side of the champs for quite some time now, and it's only fitting that they do battle yet again at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

The pairing of Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio sounds intriguing because they've shown no sign of having beef with each other, unlike Finn and Damian. It sort of makes you think they'd be more likely to take the titles off the current champs.

#4. Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

JD McDonagh and several WWE Officials

While most of The Judgment Day has yet to warm up to JD McDonagh, Finn is a different story. The two have taken on a mentor/protégé relationship in recent weeks, and their newfound bond may be tested at Payback.

Perhaps the event will serve as JD's aptitude test for becoming a member of Judgment Day. Moreover, it'll give him a little time to shine at a premium live event instead of lobbying for acceptance. Put simply, if he and Bálor can defeat Owens and Zayn, he's in; if he loses, he'll have to kick rocks.

#3. JD McDonagh vs. Damian Priest

Damian Priest alongside his Money in the Bank briefcase

Seeing how Damian has been the one rumored to become a protagonist again, and Dominik is lighting it up as a heel, pitting JD against Priest seems like a smart strategy.

They clearly haven't been on the same page since McDonagh first stuck his nose in Judgment Day business a few weeks back, and things don't seem to be getting better.

Most recently, McDonagh unintentionally helped cost the faction a six-man tag match. This didn't sit well with Priest, as he could be seen visually and audibly reading JD the riot act. Could their friction come to a head at Payback?

#2. Damian Priest vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Superstars Damian Priest and Finn Bálor

Perhaps Payback doesn't feature Priest vs. McDonagh after all. Maybe we end up getting Damian vs. Finn instead. The tension between the two has been building for a while, and a match is bound to happen sooner or later.

If this is WWE's plan, one would have to assume that it would mark the end of Judgment Day's current incarnation.

With that said, you should fret much. McDonagh will probably take the place of Priest. Moreover, he might even prove his loyalty to Finn by standing in his corner and participating in a typical heel-like post-match beatdown on Damian.

#1. Judgment Day vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles and the Money in the Bank briefcase

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been feuding with The Judgment Day off and on for a while, so dedicating at least one entry to him would only be fitting.

The American Nightmare has still yet to finish the story with Roman Reigns and right the wrong done to him at this year's WrestleMania. The only problem is that the Royal Rumble is only one of two logical choices for him to go about redemption, but remember, that event isn't until January.

Fortunately, there's an alternative. Damian could be goated into putting his Money in the Bank briefcase on the line in a winner-take-all affair that also involves the Tag Team Championship at Payback next weekend.

