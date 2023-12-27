The Judgment Day to lose their titles due to 26-year veteran's botched interference? Analyzing potential scenario

The reigning WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day recently emerged victorious in their title defense against Jey Uso and Sami Zayn at the live event held at Madison Square Garden on December 26th.

Looking ahead, there is a possibility that Balor and Priest might face the same formidable team once again at WWE Day 1 on January 1st, 2024, to defend their coveted titles. However, their titles could potentially be jeopardized by an unforeseen mishap caused by R-Truth.

Truth has constantly interacted with The Judgment Day at every opportunity since he made his comeback. This constant dedication originates from his unshakeable resolve to join the group, regardless of the hurdles that may emerge.

R-Truth issued a challenge to JD McDonagh in a recent episode of RAW that would force the loser to leave The Judgment Day. Despite McDonagh and Rhea Ripley's initial hesitation, Damian Priest allowed the match to take place. Surprisingly, R-Truth managed to secure a victory, yet he still has to find his place in the heel faction.

Considering the events that transpired during the previous episode of RAW, it is possible that during the upcoming installment, Truth may attempt to impress The Judgment Day by interfering in Finn Balor and Damian Priest's next defense. He might try to assist them to gain their trust. However, R-Truth could botch his involvement, which might result in Balor and Priest losing their much sought-after titles.

It remains to be seen if this scenario will play out. At this time, it's just speculation. Let's wait and watch what transpires on January 1, 2024.

R-Truth says he is close to joining The Judgment Day

Following his victory over JD McDonagh, R-Truth disclosed in the digital exclusive after Monday Night RAW that he is on the verge of joining The Judgment Day.

"I’m in, I’m definitely in. I don’t know who’s gonna kick him out because there’s a lot of stuff that needs to be done around the club house. The new TV I got needs cable, we need new locks on the doors. Me and Judgment Day go back so far, those are my buddies, my pals, my chums, my compadres, my amigos, my partners. We stick together like a hand in glove. So I don’t know if we’re gonna kick him all the way out, but we’re gonna work on that. Yeah, we’re gonna have all that. They were talking about getting a cake. Cake, some type of Judgment Day jacket, et cetera, et cetera. We’re gonna do something." [H/T: FightFul]

It remains to be seen how the story of R-Truth and the hell faction will evolve as we approach 2024.