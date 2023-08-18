The Judgment Day should replace Damian Priest with 330-lb WWE Superstar

The Judgment Day changed the landscape of WWE when Dominik Mysterio joined the fray after he betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and The Rated-R Superstar, Edge, in Wales at Clast at The Castle last year. The group was unstoppable until Balor and Priest began to argue on a weekly basis.

Earlier this year, Balor and Priest started to question each other's motives when both stars went after Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The members of The Judgment Day failed to outsmart The Visionary on numerous occasions on Monday Night RAW.

The drift among the members became obvious after The Biggest Party of the Summer, where The Prince failed to beat The Visionary for the title. Meanwhile, Finn Balo is currently hanging out more with his former protege, JD McDonagh, while creating distance from the rest of The Judgment Day.

It's highly likely that Balor will desire to add McDonagh to the heinous group and eventually kick Damian Priest out of the stable. To fill in for a strong ally like Senor Money in the Bank, the group will need another monster. They should replace Priest with former North American Champion Bronson Reed.

Why should The Judgment Day add Bronson Reed to their stable on WWE RAW?

According to a new report from WON, the long-term plans for the stable do not involve Damian Priest. The report states that The Archer of Infamy will be out of the faction. This means that there is a spot open for a WWE Superstar to replace the former United States Champion.

It's highly likely that JD McDonagh could be the one to replace Priest when Finn Balor takes over the stable. However, McDonagh might not be enough for The Judgment Day to become the strongest faction in WWE after Priest's exit from the stable.

Bronson Reed should be the one to completely replace Damian Priest, while McDonagh can still be a part of the group. Over the past few weeks, The Colossal is in a downward spiral as he lost most of his important matches during his time on Monday Night RAW.

The members of The Judgment Day were also going through something similar before joining the stable. The 330-lb WWE Superstar clearly possesses the strength and agility to be the stable's next big attraction. An alliance with the right people in the company could make him a household name similar to the rest of the stable members.

