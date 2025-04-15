The Judgment Day's newest member, WWE to add one more WrestleMania match? - 4 Things Karrion Kross can do following his loss on RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night on Netflix. This was a big show, as it was the final edition of the red brand ahead of WrestleMania 41 this weekend. There were numerous big-time segments and matches.

Ad

One match that absolutely over delivered was the bout between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross. Many went in expecting for this to be a decisive Styles win, but the unhinged Kross was actually quite dominant throughout the match.

After around ten minutes or so, Styles did end up defeating the former NXT Champion. He nailed The Phenomenal Forearm and that was lights out for the dominant Kross.

Notably, Karrion and Scarlett updated their presentation back to an earlier version of their characters. It seems clear that there will be plans for him moving forward, but what will Kross do? This article will take a look at four things Karrion can do following his defeat at the hands of AJ Styles.

Ad

Trending

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Below are four things Karrion Kross can do following his loss on WWE RAW.

#4. Karrion Kross could cost AJ Styles a win at WrestleMania

AJ Styles and Karrion Kross have had several segments together in WWE. Kross is always a bit cryptic and has had no problem trying to toy with The Phenomenal One, all while AJ has been attempting to focus on his upcoming WrestleMania match.

Ad

The former WWE Champion will soon be going one-on-one with Logan Paul. The match was set up weeks ago and Logan has routinely laid The Phenomenal One out. Needless to say, Styles wants revenge at WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Instead of getting it, however, Karrion could show up and cost AJ the match. While fans are under the assumption that their mini feud is over, it could just be getting started and the former NXT Champion could make sure he costs AJ the win.

#3. He could issue an open challenge accepted by Uncle Howdy at WrestleMania

Karrion Kross getting on the WrestleMania card seems unlikely at this point. He isn't booked for the WWE Premium Live Event and if his feud with AJ Styles is truly over, that won't be an avenue to get onto the card.

Ad

With that being said, there could be one last way he appears. Kross could hijack the show and hold an open challenge to any WWE Superstar. From there, fans could see the return of Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks.

Howdy has been out for quite some time due to an injury and thus the entire Wyatt Sicks have been away. The feud between Kross and The Wyatt Sicks was also never finished. If Kross holds an open challenge and Howdy accepts, it could get Karrion on the show, bring back The Wyatt Sicks, and officially end the rivalry.

Ad

#2. Karrion could move to WWE SmackDown with Scarlett

Karrion Kross on WWE Monday Night RAW has had mixed success. He joined the show last year alongside The Final Testament. They feuded with The Wyatt Sicks, but the group is no longer with the company outside of himself and Scarlett.

The upward trajectory on RAW may not be there right now, based on his loss to AJ Styles. Instead, Kross could return to the brand he spent two years on: Friday Night SmackDown.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If he moves to WWE's blue brand, Kross could immediately feud with LA Knight or Jacob Fatu over the United States Title. If he continues to grow as a character, Kross could one day even be a contender for Cody Rhodes and the world championship. Of course, that would be down the line.

#1. He could join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is a faction on WWE Monday Night RAW. The group is made up of Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, the injured JD McDonagh, Carlito, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

The group has struggled a bit in recent months. After Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were kicked out of the faction, the stable lost much of its muscle. JD McDonagh is also absent due to an injury, which also reduces the numbers advantage the faction normally has. In fact, Liv and Raquel are the only ones to hold gold in the group.

Expand Tweet

Karrion Kross could potentially join The Judgment Day on RAW. It would provide muscle to the stable, which is much needed. Additionally, since his own faction is gone, Kross would have others watching his back. If Scarlett were to join too, it would make The Judgment Day even more powerful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More