The Judgment Day to turn babyface soon? Exploring potential swerve following WWE RAW

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions currently in WWE. The villainous stable consisting of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh has been ruling Monday Night RAW for quite some time. Despite being a heel faction, they receive quite a reaction from fans every week.

Therefore, WWE could be planting the seeds for their babyface turn. This week on RAW, Priest and Balor worked as a face during their match against the Imperium. Balor received a fair share of support and cheers from the fans in attendance at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Moreover, the WWE Universe also seemed a bit sympathetic for Dominik Mysterio when the latter was seen groaning in pain in a backstage segment on RAW after his match against Gunther. On the other hand, Rhea Ripley is already one of the most loved superstars in The Judgment Day.

Despite being a heel superstar, she receives an unfathomable reaction from the fans every week. Therefore, considering these factors, WWE could turn the nefarious faction into a babyface. While it might not happen right now, the prospect of it happening shortly is plausible.

What's in store for The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 40 is just a few weeks away and the storylines and feuds have started to shift gears. WWE seemingly has major plans for The Judgment Day at the two-night extravaganza. Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows.

On the other hand, the direction of the other members of the faction for the April spectacle is still obscure. Damian Priest and Finn Balor, who are currently the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, could defend their titles in a Tag Team Showcase Match against multiple other teams at WrestleMania 40.

The prospect of it happening is quite good, as it could give several superstars the spotlight at the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment. It is quite likely that WWE might include tag teams from both RAW and SmackDown.

On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio could be involved in a singles match at The Show of Shows this year. While his direction is still uncertain at this point, the superstar who could face him is Andrade, as WWE has been showing ephemeral backstage segments between the two superstars RAW.

