The Judgment Day: WWE Superstars who might team up with RAW’s heel faction

The Judgment Day continues to be one of the focal points on Monday Night RAW, especially now that there is an ongoing rift among the members. Finn Balor and the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio have seemingly been less comfortable since the latter pinned the Irishman to win the gold.

This week’s episode of the Red Brand may have just confirmed the suspicions about Balor as he attempted to introduce recently signed Roxanne Perez to the group. Although the former Universal Champion made it clear that the latest RAW call-up was just there to help them out, fans and the rest of the faction believe otherwise.

As a new angle within the stable’s storyline has just unfolded, the villainous collective is certainly on its way to having more superstars under its wing. Here are RAW Superstars that might align themselves with the infamous stable.

#4. Kiana James

Kiana James may still be healing from a leg injury, but she could join The Judgment Day to elevate her main roster presence when she returns.

James has the in-ring skills paired with her cunning nature, making her a perfect fit in the group. Her corporate edge could add a strategic layer to their promos, complementing the faction’s street thug attitude.

WWE executives have also commended her work ethic and dedication during her rehabilitation, and it is believed that she could get a major push when she returns to in-ring action.

#3. Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne possesses the technical brilliance and ruthless demeanor that make him a strong candidate for The Judgment Day. His aggressiveness and heel tendencies align with the stable’s menacing persona, hence earning him the title dubbed the Bruiserweight.

The WWE Universe knows how intense Dunne can get inside the squared circle, and this would certainly bolster The Judgment Day’s in-ring credibility.

Additionally, Dunne’s grittiness fits the group’s no-leader principle. However, his independent personality could require some careful integration to avoid locking horns with the male members of the team.

#2. Rusev

Returning WWE Superstar Rusev has proven time and again that he is a wrestling powerhouse who is not to be messed with.

His years of portrayal as a heel both in and outside WWE, paired with his raw power, could make him The Judgment Day’s next enforcer, similar to what we've seen from The Bloodline in recent years. This would bring order to the faction and, at the same time, bolster their dominance in faction warfare.

Rusev and one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, formed an alliance several years ago against Bobby Lashley and Lana in their so-called twisted love saga. Triple H might tap into it this 2025, especially now that a love triangle between Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Roxanne Perez might have just been teased during this week’s episode of RAW.

#1. Roxanne Perez is on her way to becoming a member of The Judgment Day

Latest RAW recruit Roxanne Perez is likely on her way to becoming the newest member of The Judgment Day if the recent backstage promo on RAW is anything to go by.

Capturing the NXT Women’s Championship during her stint in WWE’s developmental brand proves to show how remarkable her in-ring work is. Perez’s charisma and agility blend well with the group’s street thug vibe.

Becoming an official member of the faction will certainly boost her main roster profile, and if everything goes smoothly among the members, she would be a great asset within the group.

