The meaning behind Braun Strowman's tattoos

Braun Strowman narrated an intriguing story about the origin behind his Superman tattoo.

Braun Strowman talks about his first tattoo.

Braun Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, is a former professional Strongman who made his main roster WWE debut in 2015 as part of the Wyatt Family. Strowman now performs as a singles competitor in WWE and is presently involved in a feud with Roman Reigns.

In a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, Strowman narrated the story behind the origin of one of his many tattoos - his Superman tattoo. Here’s a glimpse of the tattoo:

Superman

Strowman revealed that it was the first tattoo he ever got, besides stating that he’s got a lot of changes added to it, and alluding to the fact that the initial version of his tattoo wasn’t as detailed as it is now.

Strowman has a Superman tattoo on his right arm, something that fans have often pointed out to be quite ironical, owing to the fact that Braun’s biggest rival Roman Reigns is oft referred to as the Superman of WWE.

Regardless, Strowman elucidated on the story behind his Superman tattoo, stating, “There’s really no meaning behind it. It’s the first tattoo I ever got. I was 17-years-old, it was like 9 o’clock at night, we went into some sketch tattoo parlor that didn’t check our ID’s, and I pointed at the picture on the wall and said ‘I want that on my arm.’”

“Man, I’m glad I got more done to it because it’d looked like a zit on my arm nowadays”

Well, truth be told, Braun Strowman doesn’t need a tattoo to assert his superhuman prowess, as he may have during his teenage days.

Nevertheless, it’s good to see him get some work done around the tattoo which may not have appeared as impressive without the texture and artwork that surrounds it.

Country Strong

The Monster Among Men has ‘Country Strong’ tattooed on his left bicep.

Besides, it’s also intriguing to note that Braun Strowman has a ‘Country Strong’ tattoo on his left bicep. Given his background as a Strongman and his out-and-out country demeanour, it seems fitting that the Wyatt Family’s Black Sheep would have a country reference as part of his body-art.

Billed at 6’8” and weighing in at an intimidating 385 pounds, Braun Strowman aka Adam Scherr won the NAS US Amateur National Championships in 2011 and the Arnold Amateur Strongman Championships in 2012.

Besides, he earned the 5th position at the SCL North American Championships and the 7th place at the Giants Live Poland show, both in 2012.

With a resume like that the behemoth - who has been praised by many for his excellent Country vocals, and his intimidating promos - it’s not hard to see why the WWE invested as much time as they did with him, training him at the Performance Center since 2013 before he broke through on RAW in ’15.

Country Strong Part Deux?

Strowman recently got yet another tattoo in hopes of solidifying his representation of his country roots, and in addition to the aforementioned tattoo on his left arm’s bicep, he got his left leg inked as well.

The Country Boy, better known to the WWE Universe as the Monster Among Men is back with a vengeance, and he’s ‘Not Finished With You!’.