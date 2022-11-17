The Miz breaks character and says a major name could follow Logan Paul and join WWE

The Miz has been one of WWE's top heels for a long time, and he recently broke character to talk about his former rival Logan Paul. The A-Lister even shared his thoughts on Jake Paul possibly following his brother into WWE.

Miz turned on Logan Paul after their tag team match at WrestleMania 38, which led to their first singles showdown at SummerSlam 2022. Paul came out victorious and looked great in the ring throughout his 14-minute contest with The A-Lister.

Despite their on-screen battles, Logan Paul has earned The Miz's respect behind the scenes. The WWE veteran admitted that he'd never seen a celebrity performer learn about wrestling as fast as Paul.

The Miz stated that Jake Paul could also be a successful WWE Superstar if he shared the same dedication and passion towards wrestling as his brother. The former WWE Champion wasn't in character when he made the comments during a TMZ interview, as you can view below:

"If he has the heart, the dedication, and the mind to step in and do what Logan did to get to where he is, then [the] sky's the limit. Logan was the fastest person I've ever trained that got it," he continued. "It was incredible. He's been able to do a lot of great things."

The Miz was amazed by how quickly Logan Paul has developed as a performer and wouldn't be surprised if Jake Paul also gets inspired to get inside the squared circle. The 8-time Intercontinental Champion even stated that the Paul brothers could work well together as a tag team. He added:

"For him to come into WWE in a short amount of time to learn what he's learned is incredible," Miz said. "If Jake can do the same, that's a pretty good tag team."

The Miz feels the Paul brothers are comfortable with the "entertainment aspect" of WWE

Before his foray into professional wrestling, Logan Paul rose to prominence in boxing circles for his fights against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and KSI. Jake Paul has comparatively had a much better time in the boxing ring, as he is currently undefeated after six matches.

The Paul brothers clearly have a lot of detractors online, but they've also capitalized on their massive online clout and made promoting fights a more enjoyable watch for fans. The Miz believed that Logan and Jake had mastered the entertainment side of wrestling and just needed to focus on getting better in the ring.

"I think they're used to that kind of entertainment aspect, but it's getting the stuff inside the ring down," Miz says. "If he dedicates himself to WWE and what we do, who knows? I could see it. It would be great."

Would you like to see The Paul Brothers get a run in WWE's tag team division? Share your views in the comments section below.

