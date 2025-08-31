The Miz to bring in ghost of Uncle Howdy’s past to teach Wyatt Sicks a lesson in WWE? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstars The Miz and Carmelo Hayes faced The Street Profits on this week’s episode of SmackDown to earn the number one contender’s spot for the WWE Tag Team Championship. However, The Wyatt Sicks caused a last-second distraction, allowing Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to win. To get revenge on the eerie faction, The Awesome One could now bring Karrion Kross back to the company.Kross led his former faction, The Final Testament, against The Wyatt Sicks last year. The Herald of Doomsday recruited The Miz against his will to take Uncle Howdy down, a tactic that worked very well for the former two-time NXT Champion. The Final Testament had the upper hand over The Wyatts nearly the entire time, with the heel faction ending the feud with a win in an eight-man tag team match in December 2024.Notably, Karrion Kross was released from WWE after his contract expired following the 2025 SummerSlam. However, The Miz might bring him back to the Stamford-based promotion and crush The Wyatt Sicks once again.Karrion Kross is extremely popular among the WWE Universe right now. Fans have started a “We Want Kross” movement online, and the chants were even heard in arenas after the 40-year-old’s departure. Thus, it is possible that the company might re-sign him due to popular demand and reunite him with The Miz and against Uncle Howdy once again. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.The Miz might face the wrath of Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks once againLast year, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz from his trailer. After this abduction, The Wyatt Sicks posted a tweet on X that showed a screengrab of Bo Dallas. Upon digging, fans found that the screengrab belonged to a segment from the June 19, 2017, episode of RAW.The backstage promo showcased Miz, who held the Intercontinental Championship back then, inviting the former Boliever to join him in order to be successful in WWE. However, this just helped further the career of The A-Lister, who used Dallas as well as Curtis Axel to safeguard his IC title.Right now, Miz is trying to manipulate Carmelo Hayes the same way to become a tag team champion once again. However, Uncle Howdy can see through this act easily and has already sent a warning to the Grand Slam Champion.Thus, one mistake, and The Wyatt Sicks could kidnap The Awesome One once again, and won’t fall for his Hollywood-level acting skills this time. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Miz and Howdy.