  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Miz
  • The Miz to bring in ghost of Uncle Howdy’s past to teach Wyatt Sicks a lesson in WWE? Exploring the possibility 

The Miz to bring in ghost of Uncle Howdy’s past to teach Wyatt Sicks a lesson in WWE? Exploring the possibility 

By Ankit Singh
Published Aug 31, 2025 02:16 GMT
(From the left) Dexter Lumis, Joe Gavy, and Uncle Howdy of The Wyatt Sicks [Image Credits: WWE
(From the left) Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Uncle Howdy of The Wyatt Sicks [Image Credits: WWE's official X account]

WWE Superstars The Miz and Carmelo Hayes faced The Street Profits on this week’s episode of SmackDown to earn the number one contender’s spot for the WWE Tag Team Championship. However, The Wyatt Sicks caused a last-second distraction, allowing Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to win. To get revenge on the eerie faction, The Awesome One could now bring Karrion Kross back to the company.

Ad

Kross led his former faction, The Final Testament, against The Wyatt Sicks last year. The Herald of Doomsday recruited The Miz against his will to take Uncle Howdy down, a tactic that worked very well for the former two-time NXT Champion. The Final Testament had the upper hand over The Wyatts nearly the entire time, with the heel faction ending the feud with a win in an eight-man tag team match in December 2024.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Notably, Karrion Kross was released from WWE after his contract expired following the 2025 SummerSlam. However, The Miz might bring him back to the Stamford-based promotion and crush The Wyatt Sicks once again.

Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Karrion Kross is extremely popular among the WWE Universe right now. Fans have started a “We Want Kross” movement online, and the chants were even heard in arenas after the 40-year-old’s departure. Thus, it is possible that the company might re-sign him due to popular demand and reunite him with The Miz and against Uncle Howdy once again.

While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

The Miz might face the wrath of Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks once again

Last year, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz from his trailer. After this abduction, The Wyatt Sicks posted a tweet on X that showed a screengrab of Bo Dallas. Upon digging, fans found that the screengrab belonged to a segment from the June 19, 2017, episode of RAW.

Ad

The backstage promo showcased Miz, who held the Intercontinental Championship back then, inviting the former Boliever to join him in order to be successful in WWE. However, this just helped further the career of The A-Lister, who used Dallas as well as Curtis Axel to safeguard his IC title.

Right now, Miz is trying to manipulate Carmelo Hayes the same way to become a tag team champion once again. However, Uncle Howdy can see through this act easily and has already sent a warning to the Grand Slam Champion.

Thus, one mistake, and The Wyatt Sicks could kidnap The Awesome One once again, and won’t fall for his Hollywood-level acting skills this time. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Miz and Howdy.

About the author
Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh

Twitter icon

Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.

Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.

Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications