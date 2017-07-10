The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose – Intercontinental Championship Match, WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results and Analysis

Another great title match set the ring ablaze at Great Balls of Fire.

Dean Ambrose and The Miz during the title match at Great Balls of Fire



The second-last title match of the night was set to be for the Intercontinental Championship as the current Champion The Miz faced Dean Ambrose. The Miz showed up first with his the Miztourage, and Dean was the second one to make his way to the ring.

The Miz started the match off strong and took control of the match early. The two ended up trading blows before Dean tried to catch his opponent with a running kick. The Champion escaped quickly and countered Ambrose's moves. Ambrose tried to hit The Miz with a Dirty Deeds, but the Champion was too quick for the challenger.

The Miz focused on Dean's knees at this point in the match, following up with more than a few running dropkicks after hanging Dean Ambrose upside down on the turnbuckles.

Ambrose seemed to be bleeding from his mouth, and The Miz hit the challenger with a Figure- 4 Leg Lock. Dean reached to ropes soon after, and the match resumed once again. Miz went for the “It” kicks, and the crowd started chanting “Yes!” over and over.

Dean Ambrose took control for a moment after reversing the Skull Crushing Finale but was caught by the Miztourage while Maryse distracted the referee. Ambrose climbed the top rope and took out The Miz and Miztourage all at once.

The match returned to the ring as Ambrose hit a Dirty Deeds on The Miz followed by a pin, but Maryse lifted the Champion's leg onto the ropes, breaking the count.

Dean Ambrose took out Curtis Axel, but Bo Dallas distracted him long enough for The Miz to hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale followed by a successful pin and retained the Intercontinental Championship

Result: The Miz (c) def. Dean Ambrose and retains the WWE Intercontinental Championship

