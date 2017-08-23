WWE News: The Miz thinks that Conor McGregor should go to the WWE

Conor McGregor to WWE? I'll have some of that, please.

The Miz wants to see the Notorious One take to the squared circle

What's the story?

The Miz thinks Conor McGregor should come to the WWE after his bout with Floyd Mayweather. The WWE Superstar, in an interview with TMZ, casually admitted that the UFC fighter would be great in a pro-wrestling ring given his ability on the mic.

The Miz also predicted that Conor McGregor would probably come up short against Floyd Mayweather, despite all of his talent.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather Jr this week in what could turn out to be the most lucrative fight in the history of boxing. The MMA fighter will be stepping into the boxing ring for the first time against Mayweather, who is unbeaten in his professional career.

The heart of the matter

WWE has seen its fair share of crossovers in the past, with Floyd Mayweather famously fighting Bigshow at Wrestlemania 25. Triple H admitted to English outlet Telegraph in 2016, that the Irish superstar would be perfect for the WWE, he said, "He's got the personality, the skills, the talk. He's an entertainer, for sure. ... But yeah, he could do just as well as Floyd Mayweather when he fought the Big Show. That really worked. Conor could do it for sure".

However, Conor McGregor has his own style. He famously had a dig at WWE, "For the most part, I think these guys are p***es, to be honest," he said. "They're messed-up p***ies if you ask me".

I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 7, 2016

What's next?

Since Brock Lesnar stepped into the Octagon at UFC 200, who is to say that Conor McGregor couldn't make an appearance in the WWE ring. After all, he is a showman and possesses all the tools needed for the trade.

However, given the fact that the Irishman is just 29-years-old, fans might have to wait a while to see that happen.

Author's take

There is absolutely no one in the world who wouldn't love to see Conor McGregor in a wrestling ring. But, at the moment, it is just a dream.

