The Miz gives his thoughts on cinematic matches in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz was recently interviewed by Ben Kiely for Sportskeeda Wrestling. During the interview, The Miz opened up about a number of topics including his nearly 15-year WWE career, managing to wrestle without picking up any serious injuries, as well as what he misses the most during the current empty arena era of WWE.

The Miz went on to talk about how much me missed the WWE Universe and their electricity:

The thing I miss the most about everything that is happening is the WWE Universe. As much as they tell me I suck and as much as they boo me and tell me how horrible I am, you miss them. The WWE Universe gives an electricity like no other show than I've ever been to. And so, to not have them there live and in person is a lot different, a different experience, and i've had to hone in on who I am as a talent and how do I deal with it this sort of situation.

Miz also gave his thoughts on cinematic matches and how WWE has done a terrific job with them:

I think WWE has been doing a terrific job at that with a lot of these cinematic matches that you've been seeing like the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania, with AJ Styles and The Undertaker or the Fun House match with John Cena. You've seen a lot more cinematic matches which I think people are really interested in and amazed by.

The WWE ThunderDome was also discussed during the interview. The Miz praised WWE for adapting to the situation and building something like the WWE ThunderDome:

Now we have a ThunderDome where we have virtual fans, the most virtual fans that anyone has ever seen and that's just what WWE does. When things happen in the world we adapt and we make sure we give our audience, whether it's live or through a television screen, the entertainment that they need, especially in situations like right now.

The Miz and his tag-team partner John Morrison are currently feuding with Heavy Machinery.

