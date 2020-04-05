The Miz officially out for WrestleMania; huge change made to the match card

The Miz has officially been pulled off the card, but the Tag Title Match is moving forward.

It's quite the unique way for Tag Team Titles to be defended!

The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will now be defended in a unique way

It had been rumored for the last week that The Miz was unable to compete at WrestleMania 36 after he came down sick right before the event was pre-recorded. However, as of Friday night, he was still being advertised to team with John Morrison and defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a ladder match against The Usos and The New Day.

That was until this afternoon when The Bump tweeted out that The Miz apparently suffered an injury during a melee last night and can no longer compete. The SmackDown Tag Team Championships will still be defended at the Showcase of the Immortals, but the match will no longer be a tag team match. Instead, John Morrison will defend the titles solo in a triple threat match against Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso.

This is obviously a storyline change to remove The Miz from the match, but it also means that Big E and Jey Uso will now miss out on competing at WrestleMania. As long as they are healthy, both men will find a way to get involved somehow. After all, there are no rules in a triple threat ladder match.

We still don't have word on which night this match will take place. WrestleMania 36 kicks-off at 7 PM EST tonight on the WWE Network.