The Miz says RAW star is ready to be WWE's next main-eventer

The Miz believes John Morrison is capable of entering WWE’s main-event scene when the opportunity presents itself.

Over the last year, the likes of Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre have established themselves as main-eventers in WWE. Morrison has appeared regularly on WWE television for the last 18 months, but many of his storylines have also revolved around The Miz.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, The Miz said his tag team partner is ready to be a main-event star right now. However, he thinks it is important to wait for the right moment before moving the 41-year-old to the next level:

"It’s about timing and finding that right timing," The Miz said. "Some people are like, ‘Well, he’s only doing this, he’s only doing that.’ Let me tell you something. John Morrison will be in the main-event scene, I guarantee it. He has the talent, the mic skills, the in-ring skills, the character. He has everything it takes to be a main-event caliber player in the WWE. It’s just finding that wave and riding it. To be honest, he’s already there. It’s just waiting for that opportunity to arrive where it’s like, ‘Oh, now we’re in it.’"

The Miz and John Morrison recently lost against Damian Priest and rapper Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37. Priest picked up another win over Morrison on last week’s episode of RAW.

John Morrison main-evented Extreme Rules 2011 with The Miz and John Cena

John Cena won the WWE Championship from The Miz

John Morrison competed in Elimination Chamber matches in the main events of the 2010 and 2011 Elimination Chamber pay-per-views. He also participated in another multi-man main event when he represented Team WWE against The Nexus at SummerSlam 2010.

At Extreme Rules 2011, Morrison and John Cena challenged for The Miz’s WWE Championship in a Steel Cage match in the main event. Cena won the match, ending The Miz’s 160-day reign as WWE Champion.

