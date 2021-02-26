"There is no one more talented" - The Miz reveals which current RAW star he wants to face at WrestleMania 37

The Miz has revealed the name of a current WWE RAW star that deserves a shot at his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. The WWE Champion said that his tag team partner John Morrison has earned a shot at his title.

The Miz was asked by HMW Podcast's Jude Aldajani about a "dream opponent" from the past or present that he would like to face at WrestleMania 37. The Miz, surprisingly, said that there is no one more talented than his tag team partner John Morrison. The A-Lister had more kind words to say about his ally.

"You know, I'd really like to give John Morrison the chance at a WWE Championship. He has earned it. There is no one more talented, no one I look to, to elevate me to be the Superstar that I am, inside and outside the ring. He is the brother I never had and I think he deserves it. And that's why I've been so against Bobby Lashley going for the WWE Championship. It's nothing against Bobby Lashley. Bobby Lashley is a tremendous talent, but I think you need to earn the right to face the WWE Champion rather than giving it over, handing it over. Now granted, did I make the deal with him? Sure, I did, but once you become champion, things change. And you start to understand - and Bobby doesn't understand this because he's never been WWE Champion. He doesn't understand the risk, the stress, the pressures, the things that a champion has to entail. I just want to make sure that when I have a match, this person is ready. And if they're not ready, they're not getting this title."

The Miz implied that anyone who faces him for the WWE title should be ready to take on the responsibilities of a champion. The A-Lister added that even if he faces John Morrison at The Show of Shows, he will once again come out of WrestleMania 37 as the WWE Champion.

The Miz and John Morrison have been friends and foes in WWE

The Miz and John Morrison teamed together in WWE in the late 2000s, first on ECW, and then RAW and SmackDown.

The two feuded against each other as well before Morrison's exit from the company left them with no opportunity to team up again.

Following Morrison's return to WWE in 2019, they reunited as a team and won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.