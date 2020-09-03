The Miz wants to face Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 37 main event

The Miz has revealed that he wants to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 37 for the WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking in an interview with AwardsWatch.com’s Daniel Trainor, the former WWE Champion said he will see it as a “huge disappointment” if he does not headline next year’s WrestleMania, especially as it is due to take place in Los Angeles, where he currently lives.

He added that he would like to go one-on-one with Roman Reigns because he considers the former Shield member to be the most dangerous Superstar in WWE.

“Now I look at the card and I look at who just came back. ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns. Not only that, but he won the Universal Championship and now he has Paul Heyman in his pocket. He is the most dangerous Superstar in all of WWE now.” [H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet]

While Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam and won the Universal Championship one week later at Payback, The Miz has co-hosted WWE Network show Talking Smack alongside Kayla Braxton over the last two weeks.

The Miz, who told Big E on Talking Smack that he should be more serious to succeed in WWE as a singles Superstar, admitted that he needs to adopt the same mindset if he is going to provide a serious challenge to the likes of Roman Reigns.

“I need to take my own advice and start getting more serious. Getting more elevated inside the WWE ring to where people will view me as a viable opponent for someone like Roman Reigns as Universal Champion with Paul Heyman by his side. I know what I need to do now.”

Roman Reigns and The Miz’s WrestleMania main events

Advertisement

In 2011, The Miz defeated John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania XXVII to retain the WWE Championship. Since then, he has not competed in any WrestleMania main events, while his only reign with the WWE Championship ended over nine years ago.

Roman Reigns, in contrast, headlined WrestleMania on four occasions between 2015 and 2018, and he became a five-time WWE World Champion at Payback when he defeated Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to win the Universal Championship.

Check out this week's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, featuring Sportskeeda's Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue, in the video above to find out the latest WWE news and rumors.