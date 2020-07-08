The Miz wants to be the WWE Champion again, reveals why he is furious

Will the tables turn for this popular WWE Superstar?

The Miz certainly knows what he needs to do in order to get back on the top.

The Miz has his eyes set on the WWE Championship?

WWE Superstar The Miz has spent his recent time in the mid-card division of the main roster. But that has never stopped the former WWE Champion from delivering his absolute best inside the ring, both in his matches as well as on the mic.

While The Miz might not be in the world title picture in WWE right now, he aspires to get his hands on the title once again. The Miz stated that the hunger to be on the top motivates him to do better. That said, he also recognises his responsibility towards younger Superstars and acknowledges the fact that his prime responsibility is to entertain the fans.

The Miz talks about becoming the WWE Champion again

In his recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio, The Miz addressed a myriad of topics including his current position in the WWE roster, his championship aspirations, and what drives him to do better.

The Miz revealed that seeing himself anywhere but the centre of the poster infuriates him and makes him want to strive harder to reach the top of the roster. He wants to be in the title picture again while simultaneously playing his part in putting over the next generation of WWE Superstars.

Talking about his recent WWE run in detail, The Miz revealed:

People always ask me that question. I’m a person that wants it all. I want it all, and what does all entail? When I am not the WWE champion, I want to be the WWE champion. When I am not on a poster for SmackDown or any PPV, if I’m not the front and centre, even if I’m on the poster and I am on the side, that infuriates me. That aggravates me. That motivates me to want to be front and centre and being the top dog to where WWE looks at me and goes, this is our guy. I don’t honestly feel like I have been that guy. I’ve always had to work very hard to become that guy, to be that guy. Right now, I don’t feel like I am that guy.

With wild brawls, stunning surprises and more, #MizTV ALWAYS has the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats! @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/bqWQhFMIcP — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2020

So what do I have to do to be that guy? Do I have to get on 45 different shows and show WWE that I can be the main focus of a show? I control ratings. I can put butts in seats. People will pay to see me wrestle. That’s where I’m looking at it and going, alright, what do I have to do to get to that level? Sometimes, it’s a roller coaster. Sometimes you’re up high, and sometimes you have to wait and wait. I don’t like to wait. I like to do everything possible to make sure I’m giving the audience exactly what they deserve, and that is being an entertainer and being a performer. (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

After losing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, The Miz had a shot at the Universal Champion. Along with his Tag Team partner John Morrisson, The Miz took on Braun Strowman in a two-on-one Handicap match but failed to win the title. It will be interesting to see how WWE will bring him back to the world title picture once again in the future.