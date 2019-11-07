The O.C. invades WWE NXT; Takes out Undisputed Era

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Nov 2019, 07:14 IST

The O.C. invaded NXT this week

After a large number of WWE NXT Superstars invaded RAW and SmackDown in the past week, it was expected that the Superstars of the main roster would have some kind of response for the Black and Gold Brand.

As was expected, before tonight's episode of NXT kicked off, Mauro Ranallo showed the WWE Universe a video clip where it was shown that AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked all four members of The Undisputed Era in the parking lot.

A receipt for the attack on RAW

The Undisputed Era were one of the few members of WWE who stormed WWE RAW this past Monday. They came out through the crowd to intimidate Seth Rollins who was having a confrontation with Triple H, where the latter was trying to coerce Rollins into joining NXT for the brand's first-ever participation in this year's Survivor Series along with RAW and SmackDown.

AJ Styles then took to Twitter to post a picture of him along with Gallows and Anderson after they took out Undisputed Era and Adam Cole.

The show then kicked-off with The O.C. invading the NXT ring and announced that they were taking over the show as a receipt to the Black and Gold Brand's actions on The Red Brand. Tommaso Ciampa then came out to address The O.C. and said that he has been asked by a lot of people as to when he will join the main-roster but instead reversed the predicament by welcoming The O.C. to NXT who Ciampareferred to as the main-roster.

When asked by Styles that if he was the only Superstar who was going to go against all three members of The O.C., Matt Riddle and Keith Lee came out and The Blackheart challenged The O.C. to a three on three match against himself and The Limitless Bros, the newly dubbed team of Riddle and Lee.

Survivor Series is on November 24 and it certainly looks to spice things up this year now that NXT has been added to the mix. With NXT being referred to as a third brand now instead of a developmental territory, it remains to be seen if NXT can come out on top in the battle for brand supremacy.