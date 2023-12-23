The OC to attack AJ Styles and side with 41-year-old WWE star? Exploring the possibility

AJ Styles made his return to the Stamford-based promotion last week during an episode of WWE SmackDown. Initially, The Phenomenal One aligned with LA Knight and Randy Orton, but suddenly, he turned heel by attacking The Megastar.

However, in the most recent taped edition of the blue brand, the former WWE Champion explained his attack on Knight last week. Styles gives his actions validation, stating that LA Knight took his spot and eventually got a title shot when he was injured.

In addition, AJ Styles was involved in a backstage segment with the members of The O.C. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim all seemed to be happy with Styles' arrival. However, after asking if AJ is good or not, the response comes as a surprise as he replies with aggression.

This seems to be another potential confirmation of the heel turn of The Phenomenal One in the company. However, the actions of the former WWE Champion might lead to The O.C. attacking their leader and siding with LA Knight in the upcoming weeks.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see things heating up between AJ Styles and The O.C., which might eventually lead to the faction aiding The Megastar in vengeance, as a feud between these two is likely to take place.

For those unaware, Nick Aldis has already announced a Triple Threat match where Randy Orton will face Knight and Styles, with the winner getting the title shot against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

With the likelihood of Orton emerging as a winner in this match, this will probably lead to a feud between The Megastar and The Phenomenal One in the company. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the near future, as AJ Styles has now turned heel once again in the Stamford-based promotion.

AJ Styles engages in a brawl with Randy Orton and LA Knight on SmackDown

The conclusion of the latest episode of SmackDown saw a brawl break out among the three stars booked for the New Year's Revolution No. 1 contenders match. The brawl unfolded when Roman Reigns crashed the match between AJ Styles and Solo Sikoa, leading to interference from The Viper and The Megastar.

As a result of this, The Bloodline escapes the ring, but a brawl breaks out among these three.

Fans are now hyped for the clash between Orton, Styles, and Knight to determine who will emerge as the winner and earn the right to challenge the Undisputed Universal Champion.