The one who conquered the Conqueror

Brock Lesnar is known by many names. The Beast Incarnate, the Mayor of Suplex City, and the Conqueror of the Streak are among just a few of them. All these names reflect pure, brute power. He is a force to be reckoned with.

In the modern era of wrestling, Lesnar has turned himself into royalty; he is the money-maker for WWE, drawing in heads when he enters the squared circle. Not only he is a brute powerhouse to begin with, but also has shown time and again that he can even hang out with the wrestling wonders like Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles.

But he is now at the point of his career that the same kind of squash matches are slowly making him look obsolete. "Eat, Suplex, Repeat."

The catchphrase used to be good, but slowly it is turning into more of a monotonous routine. Along with it comes the harsh reality of him being away from the roster, enjoying the perks of his cash crunching lucrative deal.

And with Roman Reigns out of the picture, due to his life-threatening battle against leukemia, there aren't a lot of options for WWE to defeat Brock. Considering the fact that powerhouse Bobby Lashley is too fresh for this final showdown, where should this lead?

Braun Strowman is a viable option, but the last few months have shown that the writers are still not showing confidence in him. This was very much clear from the match where the Mountain of a Man was squashed by the Beast in Saudi Arabia, and then the WWE drew the curtains by playing the injury angle for him. Apart from that, the news of Strowman being punished for his disciplinary issues is the point of concern.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, the Shield members, are other options, but they are already occupied in their brotherhood rivalry saga, which has a lot of opportunities to be something special if played right.

WWE is not interested in Finn Balor, which is quite evident based on the booking he has been in the last few days, and it's only gotten worse.

Consider that Brock's interests lie in the octagon, and his appearances are going to be reduced. He is a part-timer, and keeping the belt with him has only reduced WWE's chances of great altercations and verbal fights.

WWE is in dire need of a great buildup to headline Wrestlemania, the Showcase of Immortals. The main event candidate of WWE is already out of the picture. They need to push someone to stand there, someone who can give Lesnar the fight of a lifetime.

They need someone around whom they can weave a fine story to which the WWE Universe can cling, turning heads and buying tickets.

So, who's the most genuine option?

The WWE roster has a lot of talent, which is only increasing day by day with the further outspread campaign of WWE in different continents apart from the US. It's only going to get bigger from here. WWE needs someone worthy of all that fame and criticism that will come with the main event.

And who better than the face who runs the place, the Phenomenal AJ Styles? Their last bout was a show for the ages, a near five-star match where AJ pushed Lesnar to his limits.

AJ not only showed that he could build a match around Lesnar, but also that he could give him a run for his money. He can even fight with himself and make it a 3 star match or more. That's how good he has been.

The current title picture in SmackDown is quite fresh, with Bryan playing the heel in a most believing and engrossing way. His dispute with Styles is already nearing an end. He can further be involved in a feud with Samoa Joe or some babyface from SmackDown, thus building his heel persona.

Whereas AJ, with his new documentary, is looking for new opportunities, as he has achieved all he can do on Smackdown. What could better than the moniker of the one who conquered the Conqueror?

AJ is probably the best wrestler in WWE's talent pool and one of the best in the world. He already has a huge weight attached to his name. The WWE just need to set a path for these titans to collide and all of us can have a great show ahead.

WWE can simply book him to win the Royal Rumble, and from there on they can build upon the story of AJ looking for the fight that he lost, to conquer and tame the Beast, which he almost did last year. This could just play like another Cinderella story like that of Daniel Bryan's during Wrestlemania 30.

WWE can build Styles as the underdog babyface here, showcasing his prowess against the brute power of Lesnar, finally beating him for the title at the Grandest Stage of them All.

This won't just cement AJ's legacy as the main event, but also work wonders for Lesnar.

But it's all just a dream and a long shot. This is a dream match that the fans would love to see. Who will be the Reigning, Defending, Undisputed, Universal Champion of the World?

