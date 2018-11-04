The Powerbomb - Who Did It Best?

The Powerbomb has been a popular and beloved wrestling move for decades...

The Powerbomb is one of the most beloved and popular moves in wrestling. There’s something impressive about lifting your opponent so that they’re sitting on your shoulders, only for you to slam them down to the mat as hard as possible. Because of both the visual and sound of the impact, many wrestlers of all shapes and sizes have used the Powerbomb as a finishing move.

But which one of them was the best?

For this list, we’re looking at those wrestlers that used a Powerbomb as their finisher. We’re also focusing on a ‘regular’ Powerbomb; that is, the one where an opponent sits on both the user’s shoulders. The Crucifix Powerbomb won’t be included here because that’s a different move altogether. We’re also excluding other variations of the same move like Seth Rollins’ Bucklebomb, The Blue Thunder Bomb, the Gutwrench Powerbomb, and A.J. Styles’ Rack Bomb.

What we’re looking it at is a combination of how well the move was executed, how it looked in television, how fans reacted to it, and how much success it brought to the wrestler using it. Those elements will help us determine which wrestler hit the best Powerbomb.

9. Kevin Nash/Diesel

Being seven feet tall is a huge asset when your finisher involves throwing people from your shoulders

Kevin Nash’s Jackknife Powerbomb is a bit of a misnomer. While he calls his finisher the Jackknife, it is technically a release Powerbomb. This is because when Nash/Diesel would lift people, he’d basically let them go as soon as they were in a position to be dropped. He wouldn’t hold on, sit down, or lift them higher. Once they were to be dropped, he’d let gravity do the rest. A real Jackknife Powerbomb is a Powerbomb where the user hits the move and then does a jackknife cover over their opponent right away.

Because of this ‘release’, Nash’s Jackknife didn’t always look like the most impactful. The landing looked slow, and in many cases (as seen in the video below), Nash didn’t get his opponent all the way up before dropping them to the canvas.

Yet while it might’ve not always been executed perfectly, one cannot deny that it was the perfect move for Kevin Nash because it allowed him to show so much power without having to do a more convoluted more as his finisher.

