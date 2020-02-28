The Problem with The Undertaker vs AJ Styles after the events of Super Showdown (Opinion)

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles should be booked as a memorable feud

Towards the conclusion of the Gauntlet match during WWE Super Showdown, The Undertaker returned and defeated AJ Styles, who was on the cusp of victory, as the OC had taken out Rey Mysterio backstage. While it appears that their rumored WrestleMania match is a go, the way things went down at Super Showdown brought up some issues.

The first issue is how it was all executed. The OC took out Rey Mysterio, who was set to be the final opponent for Styles, which was fine. However, instead of letting the referee count to ten and declare Styles the winner, The Undertaker came out and defeated Styles, who had taken no damage before that.

Not only did The Undertaker win, but he did it without taking his coast or hat off. He also did it by using one chokeslam, which isn’t even his finisher. While the argument could be made that Styles wasn’t prepared for The Deadman, he had plenty of time to leave the ring while The Undertaker was making his entrance. He also could have refused to fight, which would be fitting for a heel and make sense.

The other issue is that Styles is also feuding with Aleister Black, who is undefeated on RAW. Black is scheduled to take on Styles this Monday on RAW. Neither man can afford to lose that match. If Black loses on a random episode of RAW, then his streak was all for nothing. If Styles loses, then how can fans take him seriously as a threat to The Undertaker?

Even if the match ends in a DQ with interference from the OC, which is possible, that would lead one to believe that WWE is setting up a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania with The Undertaker, Black, and another partner going against Styles and the OC.

If that is the case, then the match will be extremely underwhelming. Instead, the WWE could have had The Undertaker appear on RAW to help Black in order to set up the Styles match instead of having him appear at Super Showdown and make quick work of the 'Phenomenal One'. The one thing for sure is that it will be interesting to see how WWE get themselves out of the corner they may have booked themselves into.