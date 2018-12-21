Unpopular Opinion: WWE is right in not taking the fans seriously

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 219 // 21 Dec 2018, 09:31 IST

The McMahon Family knows how to make us look like fools

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the author and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's views

So the entire McMahon family—including Triple H, returned to Raw this week and promised to improve the show and give fans "what they want" and less of what they don't want. They also stated that we, the fans, are "The Authority," which says a lot because we still have no say in what happens in WWE on-screen and our voices are falling on deaf ears.

With the company promising a better future which includes new match-ups and new Superstars, 2019 might be a better year for the company. Now WWE has lots of fans around the world, and even though every one of us has our own opinions and feelings towards the product, we all have one thing in common: we all want WWE to improve their products and give us what we want.

That may not be easy, because no matter how good or bad the product is there are still people who will complain. So what do we really want? WWE probably sees us like we are not that important anymore because they know that no matter how weak their product is, people will still watch.

Sure, TV ratings are decreasing, and so is the attendance, but WWE still draws more fans than rival wrestling promotions even when their arenas have lots of empty seats.

The McMahon family made their way back on Raw and what did the fans in attendance do? They cheered for them. They cheered the very same people they are complaining about. They cheered the very same people who are responsible for how awful the product is.

They entered the ring and tried to fill our head with all these hopes and dreams and the event went on to say that we are the authority. Since we are "the authority," let's fire Brock Lesnar. But guess what? He's still getting paid while he's sitting at home.

Meanwhile, Baron Corbin comes and gets booed heavily. I'm not a fan of Corbin either but booing someone who is just doing what he's paid to do is just wrong. How is WWE supposed to take us seriously? Corbin has no say over his character. He just does what he is told to do. And instead of booing the people responsible for it the opposite thing happened.

I guess it's true that fans don't know what they really want. Sometimes we should stop blaming the company and blame ourselves. Heels are getting cheered and babyfaces are getting booed. Fans easily turning on fan favourites.

We also have a major role to play in this industry. Until then WWE doesn't have much reason to listen to us because we say one thing but demand the other. When they don't give us what we want, we complain and when they do give us what we want we still complain.

We get played easily by the McMahon's and if we keep seeing superstars like Baron Corbin as suspects and them as victims then we are also the ones with the flaws. Corbin was put in a handicap No-DQ match where he was punished by some of the Raw superstars, a punishment that should've been taken by the WWE Creative.

Corbin was crucified for the McMahon's sin, and just as they expected, we, the fans, loved the beating Corbin received. That's like punishing a child for doing what you told him to do and then putting the blame on them.

This is just my opinion anyway, you're welcome to share yours on the comments section below.

