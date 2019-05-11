Opinion: The Revival continue to be the laughing stock of the Tag Division

The Revival didn't resign with WWE, and it comes as no surprise.

The Revival were arguably one of the top teams that NXT has ever produced. Throughout their stay on the developmental brand, they provided some of the best tag matches, based on in-ring psychology, and match quality and pacing. But something changed when they were called up to the main roster.

The Revival were frustrated with their booking, and soon they went straight to Vince McMahon to ask for their release, which got refused.

The company decided to give a last half-baked push to the team which saw them become the RAW Tag Team Champions. But their reign was not taken very seriously by fans and management alike, prompting them to stick to their desire of not resigning with the company.

They got the opportunity to defend their titles on the Grandest Stage of Them All but fought on the Kickoff show; moreover, they lost their championships to the team of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, who got the opportunity in a backstage segment without any backstory.

Unlike some other superstars who resort to throwing tantrums on on social media or sit out the rest of their contract at home, The Revival went back to work and toed the line like professionals.

WWE extended Dash Wilder's contract by a couple of months as a precautionary move to keep them away from AEW's grasp, while also promising better storylines for their team and a renewed focus on the tag team division. The latter has not materialized yet, as seen in ridiculous segments involving The Usos in recent weeks. Even so, The Revival are grinding it through this stretch of exceptionally poor booking. Such professionalism is an essential requirement for a wrestler, and everyone is required to follow it. That is how you build trust with your future contractor.

The Revival are unlikely to extend their contract with WWE, and recent trends suggest their frustrations are here to stay; they would presumably want to venture into AEW, having already hinted at feuding with The Young Bucks.

But are they unprofessional?

Absolutely not.

They have proved their worth inside the ring, and continue to demonstrate maturity through various back-shaving and embarrassing prank segments. They are a laughing stock now, but these traits bode well for their future.