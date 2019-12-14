The Revival feel WWE is trying to prevent them from winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at TLC

The Revival

Tonight's episode of SmackDown featured a match between The Revival and Shorty G & Mustafa Ali. The Top Guys won the match and later gave a backstage interview to Cathy Kelley where she asked how they felt about their upcoming tag team championship match with The New Day at TLC getting turned into a ladder match.

The Revival give their statement

In the interview, Dash Wilder said that he feels WWE is trying to prevent them from winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles by making it a ladder match since they are not high-flyers and will have difficulty climbing ladders to seize the titles.

Personally, I feel like once again this company is trying to stack the odds against us because they know that we are not high-flyers, they know we are not acrobats, they know we are not gonna go out there and we're not gonna leave our feet if we have to. So, what do they do Cath? They make it a ladder match.

He also added that they have climbed ladders their whole life whether at home or whether climbing the ladders to go higher up in their career.

Dawson added that they love being professional wrestlers and he takes the job seriously as it helps him to earn a livelihood for his family.

We love being professional wrestlers and I'll tell you why we love being professional wrestlers. I love being a professional wrestler because I take this seriously, okay? I feed my family through this job. This is a job to me, this is work to me.

He also added that he does not care if the New Day makes a joke about them, at TLC he and Wilder will become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.