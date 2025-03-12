The Rock to add former NXT Champion in his heel stable alongside John Cena? Exploring the chances

Since The Rock and John Cena joined forces at Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event earlier this month, many fans are wondering which other performers may join the two stars in their possible villainous stable. One WWE Superstar who seems to have earned the trust of The Final Boss is the former NXT Champion Ethan Page.

The Canadian had a run-in with The Great One in a backstage segment on NXT earlier this year, which ended with The Rock saying that he is looking forward to seeing Page on the main roster one day.

Considering that The Final Boss does not just work with anybody, he must certainly think highly of Ethan Page if he chose to interact with him on NXT.

With All Ego already winning the developmental brand's top title, the time for him to make the jump to either RAW or SmackDown may be right around the corner. And what better way to do that than by joining forces with two of the biggest stars in WWE history?

The addition of Page to The Rock's heel faction would be a defining moment for the young star. He already has the look and the talent. The former NXT Champion could represent The Final Boss every week when he and John Cena are unavailable. All in all, the aforementioned angle is just speculative at the moment.

Ethan Page on his interaction with The Rock

Following his segment with The Final Boss on NXT, Ethan Page did an interview with Busted Open, where he was asked how it felt to share the screen with somebody he grew up watching. All Ego said:

"This is where Ethan Page was conceived. I always envisioned Ethan Page on screen with The Rock. Ultimate goal. Number one. Bucket list, let's check it off. I just skipped an entire line of goals to my number one goal and checked it off. I got to tell him to his face that I got to achieve that."

Whilst some of The People's Champion's appearances on WWE TV this year have divided the fanbase, it cannot be denied that whenever The Final Boss is on screen, it is must-see television.

