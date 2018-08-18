The Rock and Bully Ray Trade barbs on Twitter

The Rock and Bubba Ray Dudley fighting in their heyday in the WWE

Defining career moment that eventually broke down barriers in pro wrestling. I returned from injury on @WWE RAW to turn “heel” (bad guy) by joining the Nation of Domination. I said “It ain’t a black or a white thing. Issa me kickin’ your ass thing”. 😈

“The Rock” was born ✊🏾 https://t.co/ftNnagKFEc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 11, 2018

What's the story?

Two legends of the WWE Attitude Era have traded playful blows on Twitter. The Rock retweeted a video of him forming the Nation of Domination stable and turning heel in the process.

Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in the WWE replied to the tweet, sarcastically thanking the now famous Hollywood actor for clarifying what the phrase heel means.

Thanks for the clarification of what “heel” means.



That was so “babyface” (good guy) of you. 😂😂#hushpuppies#weaintgottimeforthat — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 11, 2018

In case you didn't know...

The Rock, a WWE turned Hollywood superstar has always tried to appeal to a bigger audience. The Rock, having landed roles in franchise films in the Fast and Furious series, as well as landing a role in the Jumanji remake alongside friend Kevin Hart has never forgotten where he came from.

Bully Ray, has stuck around in the Wrestling community and being entered into the most recent WWE Hall of Fame Class and retirement from in-ring competition, has been an enforcer for the Ring of Honor promotion.

The majority of the global audience I speak to who has no idea what “heel or babyface” means. But they sure as fuck know what “no sell” means which is what I would do every time you would hit me with your finish. 😂 Miss ya you MF #JuniorWhenIGetHome — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 11, 2018

The heart of the matter

Bully Ray has taken a few shots at wrestlers of late, going after the Revival after they paid tribute to the recently passed Jim Neidhart. The banter between the two seems friendly enough, at least from the Rock's end, but I imagine that there is enough history between the two to not take this matter so seriously.

The two have a storied history together after the Dudley's crossed from ECW to join the WWE back in 1999.

What's next?

Unfortunately, as much of a nostalgia pop as it would be to see these two in the ring again, that doesn't seem like it's going to happen. Bubba Ray seems perfectly happy to be away from the WWE scene, while the Rock has an extremely busy Hollywood schedule which doesn't afford him much time to lace up the boots.

In the meantime, we can always watch some of their old footage that is posted on the internet and the WWE Network to settle any nostalgic feelings that may bubble up.