The Rock and Hulk Hogan comment on their WrestleMania X8 match

There's a reason why the fans still talk about the clash between The Rock and Hulk Hogan.

The fans witnessed a passing of the torch moment following the match.

WrestleMania X8

WrestleMania 36 is just around the corner and with matches like The Fiend vs. John Cena, Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles on the card, there is no doubt that this going to be a memorable event.

Whenever we are talking about some of the best WrestleMania moments in history, the match between The Rock and Hulk Hogan always comes up in the conversation. The two legendary Superstars squared off at WrestleMania X8 in a singles match, that was dubbed as 'Icon vs. Icon'. Although Hogan portrayed a 'heel' going into that match, the fans in attendance were in full support of the Hulkster. After an incredible matchup, when was pinned by The Great One, the nWo made their presence known and attacked Hogan.

The Rock then aided him in fighting off Kevin Nash and Scott Hall and it was followed by Hogan embracing his Hulkamania persona once again.

In his latest Instagram post, Hulk Hogan recalled his WrestleMania X8 encounter with The Rock and pointed out why the match was so important to him.

They say every picture tells a story, well this story is the sum of all the parts, all the great parts of our business, when I walked away I knew they talked about all the great matches, Andre, Flair, Bruno, Brisco’s, Race, Terry and Dory Funk, Macho, Steamboat, but I knew this match with the Rock became IMMORTAL and would be talked about for all of the time my Brother.

The Rock responded and thanked Hulk Hogan for guiding him during that match. He also highlighted how the fans made the match what it is.

It will be interesting to see if any of the matches from this year's WrestleMania turns out to be as good as this encounter.