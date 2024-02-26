The Rock to appear on WWE RAW to address Cody Rhodes' challenge? Exploring major WrestleMania 40 implications

The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes and joined The Bloodline on The Road to WrestleMania 40. He may appear on WWE RAW to address the challenge issued to him.

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, Cody Rhodes appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect alongside Seth Rollins and addressed getting slapped by The Rock at the WrestleMania 40 press event. He officially issued a challenge to the newest member of The Bloodline for a one-on-one match. Fans may see some developments in this storyline in the next episode of WWE RAW.

While The Brahma Bull isn't announced to appear on the red brand, he is known to make surprise appearances when fans least expect it. Even if he isn't available physically, he may address the situation via satellite. His actions will determine the path to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Great One can either accept the challenge or decline it or yet still, come up with a brand new twist in this intriguing storyline. He may refuse the fight saying Cody isn't worth wasting his time or he might also accept the challenge verbally or by sending a strong statement by assaulting The American Nightmare on RAW. The match could happen at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One should The Rock indeed accept this challenge.

The story could also see a condition that Cody only gets his main-event match against Roman Reigns if he beats The Rock on the first night of The Show of Shows. While it is an intriguing scenario, it is just speculation at this point, and the upcoming episodes of WWE television will reveal the real plans.

What else could The Rock and Cody Rhodes do on WWE RAW episodes leading up to WrestleMania 40?

This blockbuster rivalry is only just starting up and in the upcoming episodes of WWE RAW, fans may witness several twists and turns. The Rock could appear on the red brand to assault Cody Rhodes or perhaps have a confrontation with Seth Rollins.

Dwayne Johnson's status as a TKO board member hasn't been incorporated into the storyline yet, but things could change soon. He could abuse his power to possibly fire The American Nightmare so he gets his dream match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. It will also be interesting to see how Triple H fits into the narrative.

