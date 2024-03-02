The Rock to betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania after major hint on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

The Rock and Roman Reigns just had an exchange on WWE SmackDown, which may be the first hint of the impending betrayal at WrestleMania.

The Great One is back in WWE and is set to appear regularly on SmackDown in the coming weeks. In the build-up to WrestleMania, his regular presence will surely be a boon for the company, thanks to the additional interest he generates.

On SmackDown tonight, he announced that while he would face Cody Rhodes, he would not do it alone. He wanted to team with Roman Reigns to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. He then went on to add conditions to the match.

If Rollins and Rhodes won, the Bloodline would be banned from the ringside area for the Reigns match against Rhodes. However, if The Rock and Roman Reigns won, the Bloodline would be free to do whatever they wanted in the title match. It would be under "Bloodline Rules."

While at first glance, this seemed a great way to ensure that Reigns emerged from the match as champion, that may not be the case. Instead, The Rock may have set up the perfect chance for Rhodes, where he now gets the opportunity to put Reigns away altogether by getting a match against him without the rest of the Bloodline.

There's a chance that The Rock did this to betray Roman Reigns, as he plans to lose that tag match on purpose, turning his back on the Tribal Chief. Many even took it as a hint.

This would also set up a future feud between the two stars. Given Reigns' insistence that The Rock acknowledge him, there's also some insecurity. The betrayal seems to be coming, but it's uncertain when it will happen. The match appears to be the most obvious choice.

The Rock's eventual feud with Roman Reigns seems inevitable

Both stars are natural leaders of the current generation of the Anoa'i family. They seem destined to clash, and their interactions during recent appearances on WWE hint that as well.

The two have been allied since Cody Rhodes declared he was challenging Reigns for the title at WrestleMania, but it would not take long for The Rock to turn on him.

Whether it happens or not, the next few weeks of WWE seem intriguing.

