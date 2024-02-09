The Rock to bring more family members to ruin Cody Rhodes' chance? Exploring WrestleMania 40 swerve

The Rock had quite an eventful night in Las Vegas at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event. The Brahma Bull left the Allegiant Stadium furious after he felt disrespected by Cody Rhodes. Fortunately for him, if there was one silver lining from the event, it's that he and Roman Reigns now see eye-to-eye. In fact, the two seem to have a vendetta against Rhodes that may lead to them involving some of their other Anoa'i family members in this new feud.

The WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event seemed tailor-made for The Rock and Roman Reigns. It seemed clear that WWE was leaning towards having the two cousins main event The Show of Shows. The People's Champ even pulled out all the stops displaying a graphic of the Anoa'i family tree, showcasing the importance of this match. However, The American Nightmare seemed to have other plans, as he took control and made it clear that it would be him and not Rocky who would be at the main event.

Feeling disrespected, The Rock slapped Rhodes, and things escalated to the point that both cousins seem to be united in their hatred for Rhodes. In fact, Rhodes may have to watch his back, as the Anoa'i family tree could now come into play. After all, all it would take is a few calls before the rest of the family descends and perhaps ruin Cody Rhodes' plans to finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

As things stand, Solo Sikoa, Naomi, and The Usos are the only active family members in WWE. But, since this now seems to be a family issue, there is no telling who could get involved. Free agents Jacob Fatu, Lance Anoa'i, and perhaps former WWE star Manu could make the presence felt. Regardless, this is all just speculation, and there is no telling where WWE is going with this storyline.

The Rock demanded that Triple H handle Cody Rhodes for his disrespectful attitude

Cody Rhodes may have been slapped by The Rock, but it is the latter who seems more devastated than anyone else. Following the chaotic segment at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff show, the newest board member of the TKO Group confronted Triple H with Reigns and Heyman in tow.

Furious with the disrespect shown to his family, The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment made it clear to The Game that he wanted Rhodes dealt with. He even issued an ultimatum, stating that if Triple H didn't, both he and Roman Reigns would. This is yet another twist in this increasingly crazy feud.

If one thing is for sure, it's that the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 40 are sure to be exciting. There will be plenty of altercations to come between The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns, and the fans are certainly here for it.

