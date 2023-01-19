The Rock confronts Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble, 14-time World Champion beats horrific injury - 5 biggest returns that will break the internet

The year 2023 could witness multiple jaw-dropping returns in WWE. The promotion has undergone many changes over the last year, in terms of both management and roster. Several top names were injured, a few quit, and some storylines left room for legendary returns. As they say, no one stays away from WWE for too long.

Here, we look at the biggest WWE returns that could break the internet in 2023. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 The Rock (WWE Royal Rumble 2023)

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle On a scale of 1-10, how excited would you be to see The Rock turn up at Royal Rumble and win the match itself? On a scale of 1-10, how excited would you be to see The Rock turn up at Royal Rumble and win the match itself? https://t.co/q3dOCXt3Ru

One of the most-anticipated surprises of the year surrounds The Rock and Roman Reigns. Fans have seen a potential feud between the two superstars since Reigns started calling himself The Tribal Chief. It is expected that The Rock will someday challenge Reigns' claim as the Head of the Table. The Rock himself has made several references during movie promotions.

Backstage rumors have suggested that WWE wants to potentially book this match at WrestleMania Hollywood, but the plans depend on The Rock's availability. A feud involving The Rock and Roman Reigns could still account for one of the most genuine storylines we have seen recently. It could all start at Royal Rumble 2023, where The Brahma Bull is rumored to make his return.

Fans believe that WWE is quietly teasing the return via the design specifics on the Royal Rumble official poster. Even the decision to reveal Cody Rhodes' return after eight months well in advance of the event led many to doubt if this was done to keep The Rock's return the night's biggest surprise.

#2 Randy Orton and RK-Bro (WWE RAW)

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips This promo from Randy Orton was amazing. He has always been criminally overlooked. This promo from Randy Orton was amazing. He has always been criminally overlooked. https://t.co/aX4HKTlQMJ

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has been one of the most consistent performers in the company since the Ruthless Aggression era. Unfortunately, it all took a toll on him, and he suffered a career-threatening injury last year. The Viper enjoyed his run as the hottest act in the company alongside Riddle as fans began to fall in love with RK-Bro's dynamic.

RK-Bro dropped the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos, leading to The Usos' Undisputed Title reign. The Apex Predator sustained an injury and didn't return to television after the aforementioned title match. Riddle competed in singles matches for the next few months before taking a hiatus too.

Many fear that the back injury will force Randy Orton to retire and are desperate to hear from The Viper. The crowd will erupt when Randy Orton finally returns to the red brand. A reunion with Riddle will only make things better. But before anything else, Orton's recovery is a concern, and we hope The Legend Killer is feeling better.

#3 Big E (WWE SmackDown)

WWE Superstar Big E also suffered a horrific injury last year on SmackDown. Ridge Holland tried to hit E with an overhead belly-to-belly but accidentally botched the move. It led to the New Day member taking the worst of the fall as he landed on his head and was immediately rushed to the medical facility.

Big E later confirmed that he suffered a broken neck. He has shared pictures and videos during his recovery in which he wore neck braces. It is unclear if the doctors will clear him for an in-ring return anytime soon. But fans would love to see the beloved wrestler back on television.

#4 Naomi (WWE SmackDown)

Naomi and Sasha Banks were the Women's Tag Team Champions when they walked out of RAW earlier last year. Since then, Banks has left the company and moved to NJPW, where she is now known as Mercedes Mone. Naomi, on the other hand, is yet to confirm her plans for the future.

Everyone is curious to hear from the former Women's Champion. One of the biggest returns of the year could Feel the Glow on SmackDown when Naomi returns to address her abrupt exit. She could also rebrand herself as part of The Bloodline, which will undoubtedly pique interest amongst fans.

#5 Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon was forced to step away from WWE after details of multiple sexual misconduct cases involving him were made public. It led to an internal investigation which caused significant changes in the company's hierarchy. Stephanie McMahon started serving as the Chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan as Triple H took over the creative.

However, Vince McMahon recently confirmed that he has returned to the Board to oversee the promotion's potential sale. Soon after, Stephanie McMahon confirmed that she was stepping away from her role and would engage with the product as a fan.

Fans are curious how his return will impact the product that Triple H has created since taking over. Many have speculated if Vince McMahon will be on the weekly shows, with a few hinting at his surprise appearance on RAW XXX next week.

Which WWE Superstar do you want to see come back this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes