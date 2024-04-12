The Rock entertains on SmackDown, new tag team forms, and more - 4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Last weekend was incredibly stacked for WWE Network and Peacock subscribers. A variety of programs aired thanks to it being WrestleMania weekend. This includes the big show itself, NXT Stand & Deliver, The Slammys, and beyond.

This week has been quite slow and the weekend will continue the pattern. On Monday, RAW Talk aired, as did a bonus episode of The Bump breaking down WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Tuesday featured just a week-old episode of NXT added on-demand.

Wednesday featured the standard pair of uploads. The first RAW from March was added to the archives. Later, The Bump featured Damian Priest discussing his World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania. Finally, This Week In WWE streamed on Thursday.

After such a crazy busy weekend, fans may be relieved to know that very little content is arriving over the next few days. Four full-length programs have been announced and this article will break down each video set to arrive.

Below are four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will return with a new upload

The SmackDown LowDown will be returning to the WWE Network and Peacock with a new episode on Saturday, April 13. The program, which features Megan Morant and a co-host breaking down the action of SmackDown from the prior night, will be added to the archives at around noon EST.

The show, which typically airs weekly, did not actually take place last week. This was thanks to a busy weekend with WrestleMania, which included NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 when this program would usually stream.

A large number of stars were interviewed on the most recent edition, which aired two weeks ago. This includes the entirety of the Latino World Order, featuring Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Carlito, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

Additionally, A-Town Down Under's Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were interviewed. LA Knight also spoke ahead of his WrestleMania bout against AJ Styles. You can see the three interviews in the video above.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will soon be added to the WWE Network and Peacock. Main Event is first streamed on Hulu and Friday Night SmackDown first airs on the FOX Network. They are then added on-demand at a later date thanks to contractual commitments.

WWE Main Event from March 28, 2024, will be added to the archives on Saturday, April 13. This program focused on tag teams. Shayna Baszler, accompanied by Zoey Stark, battled Katana Chance who was accompanied by Kayden Carter. Additionally, Tank Ledger and Hank Walker took on Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

Friday Night SmackDown from March 15, 2024, will also be uploaded on-demand with this video arriving on Sunday, April 14. This show was notable as it featured the return of The Rock Concert. The Rock Concert was a segment where The People's Champion sang to the crowd and belittled his opposition in a hilarious fashion.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

NXT Level Up will be streaming on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The show is set to premiere at 10 PM EST on Friday, April 12, immediately following SmackDown on FOX. Like always, the program will not be available on-demand for Peacock users after initially streaming for a few weeks due to a contract with Hulu.

Three matches have been booked for this edition of WWE NXT Level Up. The main event of the evening will see Eddy Thorpe return to action as he goes one-on-one with Dion Lennox. Additionally, Fit Finlay's son Uriah Connors will battle the powerful Tavion Heights.

This upcoming show is also notable as it will be bringing a tag team that has been pairing up at live events to television. The incredibly talented Blair Davenport is set to team up with Stevie Turner, one of the company's most underutilized talents. The new team will battle the young duo of Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey.

