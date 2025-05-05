The Rock to face multi-time former WWE Champion In a first-time-ever match at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

The stage may be set for a surprising first-time-ever clash between The Rock and a 14-time World Champion at SummerSlam 2025. After weeks of silence, The Final Boss could shockingly return to WWE by getting involved in the highly anticipated match between John Cena and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2025 this Saturday.

Ad

The Viper recently reignited his legendary rivalry with The Franchise Player, targeting Cena right after WrestleMania 41 and setting up a huge Undisputed WWE Championship match at Backlash. But things took a twist when Orton dropped a cryptic line on last Friday's SmackDown, calling Cena a "shiny new toy."

“The ultimate shiny new toy to be played with by the ultimate puppet master.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

This sparked fan theories that The Great One might be the man behind it all, especially after his earlier role in Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber. If those comments hit a nerve, The Rock may return to cost The Apex Predator the title this Saturday. Such a move would not only protect Cena’s reign but also kick off a dream showdown between two icons for the first time at SummerSlam.

Ad

While nothing has been confirmed yet, all eyes are on St. Louis this Saturday. If The People’s Champion decides to strike, WWE fans could be in for one of the most electrifying feuds in recent memory.

The Rock to interfere in John Cena and Randy Orton's match with backup?

It seems like after John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock has been there for him, even if it's indirectly. Many expected The Final Boss to appear at Mania, but unfortunately, it did not happen. However, it was the 3rd member of their alliance, megastar Travis Scott, who helped John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 by interfering in the match. Now, it looks like he might utilize a new player in the upcoming match in St. Louis.

Ad

The People's Champion could return with a new enforcer, Hikuleo, Tama Tonga's half-brother. He is a former NJPW star whom WWE had signed back in July 2024. He has still not made a debut in WWE, and this could be the perfect opportunity for him to get involved in a major storyline. Right now, these are just speculations, but The Final Boss' moves can be unpredictable, and this can be a great twist to the already running storyline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More