What The Rock thinks about becoming the 47th President of the United States

After Donald Trump was sworn into office in 2016, many people expected The Rock to run for the position of United States President in 2020. However, 2020 has passed and Joe Biden sits in the White House as the 46th President.

Fans were disappointed by The Rock's decision not to run for office, but there are still those who are rooting for the former WWE Superstar. In fact, a recent poll shows that nearly half of America's adult population would support his candidacy.

When The Rock read this, he expressed his feelings on Twitter. He admitted he was surprised and doesn't know if the "Founding Fathers" envisioned a man like him as President.

Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people 🙏🏾💪🏾🇺🇸 https://t.co/6Xd9ADzqX7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 9, 2021

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been asked on multiple occasions whether he would consider a run for the role, and he has agreed that the idea of becoming President is alluring. However, there are plenty of other things he would like to do before he makes an attempt at becoming the 47th U.S. President.

The Rock could return for WrestleMania 39

The Rock currently has a lot on his plate. He's a mega superstar in Hollywood and a successful entrepreneur. With movies like Black Adam and Fast & Furious 9 on the way, it may be a while before he thinks about playing the role of a politician.

As things stand, The Rock could also be on the match card for WrestleMania 39, with rumors flying around that he could be involved in a high-profile feud against his cousin Roman Reigns.

“We’ll go to Hollywood for [@WrestleMania] 39, and I think it just makes sense.” - @WWERomanReigns on when a match with @TheRock makes sense.



Roman’s full interview w/ @ryansatin drops Thursday at 7e/4p across our social platforms. @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/EMaKYZxOB8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 19, 2021

Would you like to see these two superstars clash at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood?