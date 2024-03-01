The Rock to get slapped by 38-year-old star on WWE SmackDown tonight after publicly humiliating him? Chances explored

At the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference, The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes after Rhodes escalated the situation by bringing in the Rock's grandfather, claiming that he would be ashamed to see Rock and Roman Reigns steal opportunities from others.

These two stars have not encountered each other in person since the press conference in Vegas. However, it could change during tonight's SmackDown. The American Nightmare could direct his attention towards The Great One and slap him in the upcoming episode, seeking retribution for the events that unfolded during the WrestleMania Kickoff.

The situation could intensify into a physical altercation between the two individuals, heightening the intrigue surrounding the already highly anticipated WrestleMania main event.

The 38-year-old has all the reasons to do that. During the recent episode of RAW, Paul Heyman advised Rhodes to refrain from mentioning The Rock. However, Cody Rhodes defied this request and declared that he was coming after The Bloodline.

With Seth Rollins also expected to appear, tensions are sure to escalate. It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare and The Brahma Bull will get physical. The episode of SmackDown will be crucial heading into WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes threw a challenge to The Rock

The possibility of a tag team match involving Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against Rock and Reigns has been extensively hinted at by WWE. However, during the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event, Rhodes made it clear that he wanted a one-on-one encounter with The Rock.

Rollins expressed admiration for Rhodes' challenging The Great One, emphasizing that dealing with The Bloodline is always a team effort rather than a one-on-one confrontation. He promised to remain behind Rhodes and lend his support.

What will transpire in the coming weeks remains to be seen. Will Rhodes go one-on-one with The Great One, or will there be a tag-team match? Let's wait and watch.

