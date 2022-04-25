Former WWE star on The Rock's wrestling ability and value as an entertainer

Former WWE Superstar Tehuti Miles (f.k.a. Ashante Adonis) has shared his thoughts on how Dwayne The Rock Johnson contributed to the wrestling business during his prime.

The Brahma Bull is arguably the most popular WWE Superstar of all time. With his charismatic personality and incredible mic skills, he was and still remains a huge fan favorite.

Tehuti Miles recently appeared on the podcast, The Angle. He stated that once he got to understand the wrestling business better, he was able to see past The Great One's limited moveset. Miles noted that he began appreciating The Rock for being the fantastic entertainer he was.

"As I got older I realized that how much The Rock had an impact on everything. And as I got into wrestling and learning about the business and how it's done and everything, Rock just stands out beyond, you know, everybody just because of entertainment value, you know, and he wasn't necessarily the best wrestler," Miles said. [From 5:48 to 6:12]

Before his signature moves - People's Elbow and Rock Bottom - got over with the fans, it was The Great One's promos that led to him becoming the most beloved Superstar on the WWE roster.

The Rock congratulated one of the standout performers of WrestleMania 38

This year's WrestleMania in Dallas featured many top performances, including Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes and even Johnny Knoxville.

However, one in-ring performance that caught the eye of Dwayne Johnson was that of Logan Paul. The Vine star-turned-boxer teamed up with The Miz to take on the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

After the match, Paul posted on his Instagram, stating that performing at WrestleMania was one of his bucket list items that he could now tick off. The Brahma Bull commented on Logan's post and congratulated him on his 'Mania performance.

"Very f****n proud of u. I know the hard work you put in, brother." H/T Instagram

In what was one of the best celebrity performances in WrestleMania history, Logan Paul and The Miz were able to pick up a victory over the Mysterios.

