The Rock to insert himself in WrestleMania 41 main event against Cody Rhodes & major star? Potential explored

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has been the Undisputed WWE Champion since last year's WrestleMania. He will defend his title against the winner of the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match.

The field for this year's Men's Chamber match is stacked with names like Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul. It was announced after this week's NXT that The Rock will return to WWE on SmackDown tomorrow.

The Final Boss was part of a heated rivalry with Cody leading up to last year's 'Mania. He famously attacked Cody Rhodes brutally and left him bleeding in the parking lot on RAW. The Rock may change the trajectory of this year's WrestleMania by inserting him in Cody's WrestleMania match with the Chamber match winner which might be none other than John Cena.

John Cena came up short in the Men's Royal Rumble match after getting eliminated by Jey Uso. Cena announced after the show that he would be entering the Chamber hoping to win it and head to WrestleMania to win his 17th World Championship. The Rock hinted at a potential match with Cody last year on RAW after 'Mania but the hype died when The People's Champion buried the hatchet with Cody on the Netflix premiere of RAW.

Rock may re-ignite this rivalry by confronting Cody on SmackDown. This may lead to a triple-threat match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania between Cena, Cody, and The Rock. The Final Boss has a history with both Cena and Cody and this match will be a face-off between three different generations of WWE if it happens.

While the chances of this match happening are quite high, this is nothing but mere speculation, the fans will have to tune in to SmackDown tonight to see how the story progresses.

The Rock to reveal WrestleMania 42 location

Dwayne Johnson announced via his Instagram that he will make his return to WWE on this week's SmackDown. He wrote a comment on his own post saying he had a gift for New Orleans.

"The Final Boss is coming to handle business, deliver a big beautiful gift to the city of New Orleans and fu*k up a certain someone’s life with the Final Boss gospel. 🤫 #smackdown," wrote The Rock

The Final Boss might reveal that New Orleans will be the city that hosts next year's WrestleMania. The city has hosted WrestleMania 30 & 34 before and is forever remembered as the place where The Undertaker's Streak died. Fans are curious to see what Rock says on his return to SmackDown.

