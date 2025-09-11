The Rock to make top WWE star the OTC2 and become his Wiseman at Wrestlepalooza 2025? Exploring the possibility

The Rock has been absent from WWE television since the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event, where Cody Rhodes turned down selling his soul to the Final Boss and instead John Cena teamed up with the People's Champion, turning heel. Interestingly, the Brahma Bull may return at Wrestlepalooza and crown an OTC2 and be his Wiseman.

The OTC1 Roman Reigns has become a part-time star since turning babyface. In a shocking twist, the Final Boss may show up at ESPN's inaugural event, Wrestlepalooza 2025. The Rock may crown Jey Uso as the new Tribal Chief in Reigns's absence and announce himself as the Main Event Uso's Wiseman.

Jey Uso is all set to compete in a tag team match alongside his brother Jimmy against The Visions' Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at the PLE.

This angle would be the perfect launchpad for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns' dream match. That said, the scenario suggested above is hypothetical.

The Rock is always known for his massive, Hercules-like build, which has also contributed to his success in both pro-wrestling and acting. However, recently, the Final Boss was spotted in a shape he had never been in before, looking significantly thinner.

The Brahma Bull's new look garnered mainstream media attention, with a lot of people even concerned about his health. Speaking in an interview with Variety, The Rock revealed he has lost weight for his upcoming role playing a 70-year-old man called "Chicken Man." In his reaction, the former WWE champion has debunked all the rumors and concerns regarding his health.

It will be interesting to see whether The Rock returns to the Stamford-based promotion at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Premium Live Event or even later this year with his packed Hollywood schedule, as he has major storylines lined up for him, given the grand success of his Final Boss persona.

