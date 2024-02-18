The Rock may be out to get Roman Reigns and The Bloodline after all; he has done it before in WWE!

On WWE SmackDown's latest edition, Roman Reigns confirmed The Rock is now part of The Bloodline. This development comes after The People's Champion sided with Reigns during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. Since The Rock joining Bloodline became official, many fans believe Cody Rhodes might face trouble.

However, there is a huge possibility that instead of Rhodes, it will be Roman Reigns who might have to face severe consequences. Leading up to WrestleMania XL, there is a huge chance The Rock might be out to destroy The Tribal Chief and conquer The Bloodline.

The reason why The Rock could do this can be attributed to him doing something similar back in the day. In 1997, The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment joined The Nation of Domination, which was led by Farooq. As part of this faction, The Rock gained widespread popularity.

However, in 1998, on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania XIV, The Rock stole the leadership of the faction from Farooq and brought in significant changes. Hence, the WWE Universe could witness history repeat itself as The Rock might soon look to replace Reigns as the leader of The Bloodline.

WWE legend points out a mistake made by The Rock while acknowledging Roman Reigns

After The Rock cut a brilliant promo on SmackDown, he seemed to acknowledge Roman Reigns with the classic Bloodline gesture. While this action received a cheer from fans of the faction, a WWE Hall of Famer pointed out a mistake in what The Rock did.

On social media platform X, WWE legend Bully Ray mentioned that The Rock's hand gesture was different from other members of The Bloodline. Ray wrote that Rock did not acknowledge Reigns properly. He also asked his followers about what they made of this anomaly. He wrote:

"This is NOT the proper hand gesture when acknowledging OUR Tribal Chief. What do YOU make of this? Hmmmm… #SmackDown @BustedOpenRadio."

Check out what Bully Ray wrote about the segment between Rock and Reigns in the tweet below:

Apart from this particular moment, several instances on Friday made fans feel as if The Rock was speaking about Roman Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes. This has led to several speculations about the 51-year-old turning against Reigns leading up to WrestleMania XL, or at the premium live event itself.